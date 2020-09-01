The North Lamar Panthers and Paris Wildcats cross country teams were busy this weekend, as each took part in an Avery-based tournament that saw both schools perform well.
In the 3200 meter run, Paris Ladycats Shamyia Holt and Diana Farfan finished second and third, respectively, while Pantherettes Emma Fowler and Emeri Watson placed fourth and fifth.
Ladycats Lorena Alvarez placed eighth, Yuliana Medina finished 13th, Paula Torres finished 20th, Harmony Ludyen placed 26th and Madison Rancher placed in a tie for 30th.
For the Pantherettes, Catie Lenertz finished ninth, Addison Exum placed 12th, Kaidynse Steed came in 15h, Braille Fox finished 27th, Rylee Mahon finished 29th, and Ana Vukcevich and Camden Renfro each finished tied for 30th.
Overall for the race, North Lamar finished second, behind Saltillo, while Paris finished third.
In the boys’ 5K run, Paris Wildcat Pablo Melguizo finished 10th, Bryce Hollje came in 11th, Kelton Varner placed 12th, Noah Allen finished 16th and Jeovanny Avitua placed 17th. Luke De La Garza came in 23rd and Santiago Torres finished 26th. And Lohman Spann and Isaac Wear each finished tied for 28th, with Caleb Allen finishing tied for 29th.
Panthers Wyatt Brady finished 14th, while Patrick O’Donnell and Michael Bright each finished tied for 30th.
The Wildcats finished third in the race, behind Saltillo and Pleaant Grove. Avery, DeKalb, and Paul Pewitt rounded out the top six for the event.
Due to restrictions from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the race was broken into two flights, with eight teams taking part in each flight.
