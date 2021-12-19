The Texas All-Star Legacy Team is an all-state honor recognizing high school senior athletes for the impact they’ve made over the course of their entire high school careers, and this year, Prairiland’s Ali Sessums made the team for her stellar high school volleyball career.
Sessums, an outside hitter for the Lady Patriots, has been a member of her team’s varsity squad for three years, emerging as a team leader in her junior season and cementing herself as one of the area’s best in her senior campaign.
As a senior, she led her team in both kills and digs, finishing with 387 digs and 370 kills.
She is the third Lady Pat to make the team in as many years, following in the footsteps of former Lady Patriots Baylor Sessums and Reese Parris.
