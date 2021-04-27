The North Lamar Panthers entered Monday’s game against Pittsburg needing a win to secure the final playoff spot in district 15–4A. Seven innings later, they got that as they stood on the right side of a 4-2 ballgame.
Senior Trent Nickerson took the ball for North Lamar one day sooner than his normal start. However, the defense behind Nickerson was the talking point after the game amongst fans and players.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” head coach Bric Steed said about his team’s defensive performance. “That’s been the expectation throughout the year for me. I know these guys are capable of making phenomenal plays and playing fundamentally sound defense.”
In the top of the fourth inning, with North Lama up 3–1, the Panthers’ defense held their ground. Three straight singles to start the inning loaded the bases for Pittsburg with no outs. The next batter hit a little dribbler right in front of the plate. Catcher Cason Blease grabbed the ball and was able to make a diving tag on the runner from third base trying to score. The next Pirate batter took strike three from Nickerson for the second out. The third batter grounded out to Andy Kirk at second base, who easily threw to Bryce Hollenshead for the third out of the inning.
Not to be outdone, the defense came through once again in the next inning. A one-out walk brought the tying run to the plate for Pittsburg. The next pitch was hit hard up the middle. Kirk, running to his right, made a sliding play to stop the ball behind second base. His flip to the bag was taken by shortstop Tripp Thoms, who stepped on the bag, turned around and fired to first in time to turn the double-play and get out of the inning with no damage done.
Perhaps the play of the night came in the sixth. North Lamar, still holding on to a 3–1 lead, watched the lead get cut in half after a single and double by Pittsburg. With two outs in the sixth and the tying run standing at second base, Pittsburg hit a line drive towards left center field. The ball, diving fast, would easily score the tying run from second base. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Jackson Brasseux dove towards shortstop and made the catch before hitting the ground.
“That was big-time tonight,” Nickerson said after the game about the defense. “Them backing me up, I’m out there battling, trying to get them a win and they were sitting there backing me up. It was awesome.”
Pittsburg got on the board first in the third inning but North Lamar bounced back in the bottom of the inning. Matthew Sandlin walked, Andy Kirk was hit by a pitch and Nickerson walked to load the bases with one out. Back-to-back hits by Brasseux and Blease cleared the bases, giving the Panthers a 3–1 lead.
“We just try to win the inning,” Steed said. “They score one. We need to get two. We got to come back and win this inning. We got to be productive right here and we won the inning.”
In the sixth inning, North Lamar matched Pittsburg again. The Pirates scored to make a 3–2 game in the top of the inning. This time it was Jaxon Spangler singling to open the inning. He came around to score thanks to a sacrifice bunt, a ground out and an error. Trying to pick Spangler off at third base, the catcher fired down to third. The ball went off the third baseman’s glove into the left field corner allowing the Panther run.
With the win, North Lamar clinches the fourth spot in district with two games to play. They will be at Pleasant Grove Tuesday before hosting Liberty Eylau Friday.
