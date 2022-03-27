Ashley McGuire scored four goals to lead the way for the Paris Ladycats on Friday, the backfield only allowed a single goal and Paris cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Lindale Lady Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs.
All game long, the Lady Eagles had no answer for McGuire, who will be playing Division I college soccer at Arkansas Pine Bluff after graduating high school.
“They were kind of playing off a little bit, and they weren’t a very quick defensive line, so I just kind of took advantage of that,” McGuire said.
The early goings of the game were somewhat shaky, as the two teams seemed to be feeling each other, neither keeping possession for very long or getting consistently good looks at the net.
McGuire and Macey McAmis each had a good number of clean looks at the net, but through much of the first half, their shots were just off.
The lid came off with just under 12 minutes to go in the opening half, on a chaotic goal right in front of Lindale’s goal. Following a scrum for the ball, McGuire found it at her feet and tapped it towards the goal without much force. Still, it snuck past the goalie and gave Paris the lead.
“That was a wild play; I honestly didn’t expect it to go in,” McGuire said with a laugh.
Throughout the game, McGuire and McAmis fed off one another, and almost every one of McGuire’s goals came as a result of a pinpoint pass from her fellow senior captain.
“It was definitely the Ashley and Macey show today,” Paris coach Jennifer Beeler said. “They’ve played together for so long and it shows in how well they work together on the field, and you saw that today.”
McGuire’s second goal came on a streak down the sideline, scoring on a marvelous cross that snuck into the top corner of the net with less than a minute to go.
Lindale answered with a goal of their own just over five minutes into the second half, but McGuire answered back with yet another goal seven minutes later, giving her a hat trick on the day as she fired a shot just out of the reach of the outstretched hands of the Lindale goalkeeper.
All the while, the Ladycats received strong defense, particularly from midfielder Elizabeth Harper and Jocalyn Leija in the backfield.
“This was a really good team win,” Beeler said. “Everyone went out and executed.”
McGuire scored her final goal of the day with less than a minute to go, erasing Lindale’s last shred of hope for a miracle.
McGuire said the win was all the sweeter because it was a bit of payback against the Lady Eagles, who ousted Paris from the playoffs in the prior year.
“It felt good, because I felt like a lot of the Lindale girls wrote us off and just went, ‘Oh, this will be easy,’ because they beat us last year,” she said.
Paris will face Henderson in the area round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.