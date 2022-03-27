The North Lamar Pantherettes stayed neck-and-neck with the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes for most of their Friday game, but they lost the lead late, ultimately falling 4-1.
Errors proved costly for North Lamar, as the team commited six — two of which directly led to runs for the Lady Buckeyes in a big sixth inning that saw North Lamar lose their slim 1-0 lead.
The Pantherettes had first taken the lead in the fourth inning, as Emma Layton took advantage of a Gilmer error to score her team’s lone run.
That lead lasted until the top of the sixth inning, when Gilmer scored four on the Pantherettes.
Strong pitching from Gilmer limited North Lamar to just a trio of hits, which came Layton — who had two of them — and Claire Stewart.
Stewart was solid in the circle for North Lamar, striking out four in four shutout innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.