Rivercrest Logo

Rivercrest Rebels logo

Rivercrest’s defense stood tall in their Friday showdown with Harleton. It was on the offesnive side of the ball that the team struggled, however, and the team lost a 12-9 heartbreaker to move to 0-2 on the season.

With several players out due to injuries and illness, Rivercrest coach Ty Huie had several young players stepping into starting roles for the first time, and still others playing positions that weren’t their normal ones.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.