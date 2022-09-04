Rivercrest’s defense stood tall in their Friday showdown with Harleton. It was on the offesnive side of the ball that the team struggled, however, and the team lost a 12-9 heartbreaker to move to 0-2 on the season.
With several players out due to injuries and illness, Rivercrest coach Ty Huie had several young players stepping into starting roles for the first time, and still others playing positions that weren’t their normal ones.
For instance, starting quarterback Chase Duffer was moved into a receiving slot, while receiver Mark Grider helmed quarterbacking duties, because Huie said that other absences left holes in the receiving corps, and moving Duffer around made the most sense.
And Duffer delivered, making a pair of stellar catches in the second half.
Rivercrest’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter, when senior running back Zane Dees found the endzone from 15 yards out.
The team’s only other points came in a fourth-quarter field goal.
The Rebels had their fair share of chances to take the lead, including a run into the endzone that was called back for a holding penalty.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.