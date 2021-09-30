The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers got their golf seasons started off on the right foot this week, with both doing well at the annual Paris High Sonic Drive-In Invitational.
Of the eight teams competing, the Paris girls team came away as the top overall team and the boys finished third. The North Lamar boys team finished right behind Paris in fourth, and Paris Wildcat Mason Napier finished with the best overall score, shooting a 72 for the event.
“Mason struggled a bit and was still able to win the tournament, and that just speaks to the type of player he is,” Paris golf coach Randall Lewis said.
The Ladycats, led by strong outings from Ava Tidwell and Angelina Ibarra, finished atop the leaderboards.
“They played well, and we’ve got some young, new girls we’re excited about,” Lewis said.
On the boys' side, Lewis said he's confident this group has what it takes to get back to the state competition after last year's team made it.
"Pleasant Grove is reloaded, and they're a very talented team," he said of the district opponent that Paris and North Lamar will have to contend with in the coming season. "We're reloaded too, and I definitely think this group can go as far as last year's, and certainly to regionals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.