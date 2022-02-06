For years, the Paris Ladycat softball program struggled to find its footing, only winning a handful of games over several seasons. Last year, though, things began to change for the better for the Ladycats, as they won four district games and made their way to the playoffs for the first time in roughly a decade.
Now with the experience of last year’s successes still fresh in their minds, the Ladycats are determined to build on the growth seen in 2021 and continue moving the program in the right direction.
Helping take the team there will be new coach April Atterberry, who joined Paris ISD in the offseason. Atterberry comes to Paris with years of experience as a head coach at schools such as Sherman, Bells and Alice.
Over the years, Atterberry developed a reputation for winning, as playoff berths and team success seemed to follow wherever she went.
“When I first got to Sherman, they were struggling,” Atterberry said. “I took them to the playoffs in three of the four years. … With Alice, we had a lot of success. In my last year there we had a great season, made it four rounds deep and the team we lost to went on to win the state championship.”
“I really like Coach Atterberry,” Paris senior Peyton Cook said. “Just since she’s been here, we’ve already had so many improvements in our game, and we’re getting better every day. She’s fun too, and she makes us want to play.”
Now, as Atterberry prepares for her first season at the helm for Paris, the building blocks are certainly in place for the team to continue growing.
“I think we just need to have a positive attitude and work hard to get better every day,” Cook said. “This year I think we’ve really come together as a team and we’re all working to the same goal. Last year there was some drama stuff and we’ve all put that behind us and we’re just focused on this season now and being the best we can be.”
The team had a number of players who impressed offensively last year, including Hope Hampton, Hope Beck and Asia Moore, and Atterberry said she expects them to be even better this year, as well as improved play at the plate from everyone else as well.
“I feel like we’re going to be a better hitting team across the board,” Cook said.
The Ladycats’ play in the circle will be a bit more of a question in 2022, however. Gone are the two pitchers from last year’s squad, as Paris lost one to graduation and one to transfer. Stepping in to fill the vital roles are Reece Reavis and Chloe Gilmore, and Atterberry said their unselfishness has been huge.
“Each one really stepped up to the plate so to speak and offered to do it,” the head coach said. “It might not have been their first pick for what they wanted to do, but they said, ‘Hey, we’ll do this,’ and they’ve actually both been looking really good. There will be some growing pains, of course, but they’re much farther along than I thought they’d be for not having been pitching every year. They’ve been working extremely hard, and it’s just a matter of getting them into game shape.”
Across the diamond, other players are expected to take big leaps forward in other positions as well, Cook and Atterberry agreed. Players like catcher Baleigh Cashion, outfielder Jaidah Franklin and infielder Alaina White are all poised to have break-out years.
“Jaidah Franklin is a player who needs some confidence, but she has tremendous skill and potential,” Atterberry said. “I would’ve never guessed that she didn’t play last year, because she already looks really good out there.”
One weakness the team might run into, Atterberry said, is simply a lack of situational awareness, as the Ladycats are on the whole a young team.
The good thing about that though, she said, is that it will simply come as the team gets innings under their belt.
“That stuff will all come with time,” Atterberry said. “But I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from this group. We’re going to go out there, work every day to get better, and really just focus on putting a good, competitive product out of the field each game.”
“Last year was pretty good,” Cook added. “We want this year to be even better.”
