Though Bells is a 2A school, there was a reason North Lamar head softball coach Ashley Endsley put them on the schedule this year, as the team boasts two state championships in the last five years. And though Bells made North Lamar work for everything, it was eventually the Pantherettes who secured the hard-fought 5-3 victory.
“Bells is always good competition for them and us,” Endsley said. “It’s a game we scheduled so we can stay focused and know that other teams out there have good pitching, good hitters and defense that are in our area and they’re ready to go also.”
Even though the Pantherettes (14–1) won 5–3, they needed to come from behind to accomplish it. It started off rough for the home team. In the top of the first, the Pantherettes found themselves in a bases loaded, one out jam after a couple of walks and a double. Senior Jaycie Hall got out of it, though, with a strikeout and a groundout.
Macy Richardson got the offense going for the Pantherettes in the first inning with a leadoff hit. A couple of fielding errors later put Richardson across the plate for the opening score of the game. Noel Rainey would be thrown out at the plate trying to score on one of those errors.
The game would remain 1–0 until the third inning. That’s when Bells’ leadoff hitter homered into the wind over the center field fence to tie the game. Once again Hall would need to pitch out of a jam as the next two batters both reached base on singles. With two on and nobody out, Hall struck out the next two batters and got the last out on a pop up to Claire Stewart.
The score wouldn’t change again until the fifth inning, when a couple of leadoff doubles for Bells put them ahead 2–1. Heading to the bottom of the inning and trailing, North Lamar took advantage of more miscues from the visitors. Hall led off the inning being hit by a pitch. Karsyn Iltis worked a five pitch walk. Both of those runners would score when Sloane Hill doubled over the right fielders head to the base of the wall.
North Lamar added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth inning when Noel Rainey took a 1–2 pitch and hit it over the left field fence for a solo home run. After Jaycie Hall worked a walk, Iltis got an RBI with a triple to right field. Kate Rainey, who was in as a courtesy runner for Hall, scored on the play to put North Lamar up 5–2. Bells would add a run via a homer in the seventh but that was all they would get.
“We started off slow, but as the game progressed we did pick it up”, Endsley said. “It started defensively in the circle when Jaycie started getting going. Then we had runners on but just didn’t have a big hit. Then we got that hit in the bottom of the fifth.”
Richardson led the team with two hits while Noel Rainey, Hall, Iltis, Hill, Emma Layton, and McKenzie Dickson each had one a piece. Jaycie Hall pitched the entire game. She finished with 10 strikeouts, three walks while allowing three earned runs on eight hits. North Lamar will be home against Bullard on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.