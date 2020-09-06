For the second week in a row, sophomore Matthew Sandlin had a stellar second half for the North Lamar Panthers. Unfortunately for him and the team it was a little too late as North Lamar lost to Canton 65–19.
“I saw offensively, at least, a lot of bad execution on our part,” head coach Cooper Crowell said about the offense’s performance in the first half. “We had some good schemes, I thought. We just didn’t execute across the board.”
For the second week in a row the North Lamar offense was held scoreless in the first half. And just like week one, the opponent had a huge second quarter. After Krum scored 28 points in the second quarter in week one, Canton scored 34 in the second quarter of game two.
Just like he did in week one, Sandlin took the third play of the second half and put North Lamar on the board. After Canton took the second half kickoff and marched down the field for a touchdown, Sandlin answered with another magical run.
This time the run was from 60 yards out as he broke through the middle of the defensive line and outran everyone else to the endzone. It wouldn’t be his only touchdown, though.
On the next possession, Sandlin once again broke open a huge run for the Panthers. This time he took the handoff from quarterback Dawson Dority and took the ball 69 yards for the score.
Sandlin wasn’t finished, though, as he added a 68 yard touchdown run as well. The sophomore finished with 235 yards rushing for the Panthers and three scores.
“We’ve got to go in tomorrow, watch the film and get a whole lot better,” coach Crowell said after the loss.
North Lamar will be home against Community on Friday for Homecoming.
