It’s been a long time coming, but the Rivercrest Rebels are district champions, clinching the top spot in the standings Tuesday night in McLeod with a 55-47 victory.
The last time the Rebels won the coveted gold ball was in 2007 when now-assistant coach Destry Nolen was himself a senior for the Rebels.
“Winning district is a major accomplishment for these kids,” head coach Quincy English said. “We’ve been really good the last few years but we were never able to win the district. This win sets them apart from last year’s team and gives us some confidence going into the playoffs.”
Sophomore Tre Williams took advantage of a sagging defense to swish a 3-pointer for the first score of the night. A lob from Kamryn English to Darrion Ricks set up the post game but McLeod answered back with two scores in the paint. Ricks hit a jumper and Kirk Killian got to the basket and drew the and-one.
Killian went 3-for-3 at the charity stripe in the first quarter. The Longhorns netted a couple of 3s from the corner to finish the first with the score tied, 12-12.
The second quarter was ruled by the Rebels, as they outscored the Longhorns 17-9. Killian scored on the baseline and Ricks scored on another lob from English. Big rebounds from Ricks and Williams kept the ball on the Rebels’ end of the court. English drew the driving foul and made good on his free shots.
Pressure defense out front by Zane Dees led to several steals by Dees and Williams. Chase Duffer had a put-back score and a technical foul against McLeod swung momentum the Rebels’ way. English sank both tech free shots to get some separation and a rebound by Williams led to an easy basket for Ricks who was snowbirding under his goal.
Killian banked in a much-contested jumper from the elbow. Big man Ricks then surprised the Horns with a 3-pointer from the right side to put the Rebs up 29-18.
Ricks drew first blood in the second half with another three from the right corner. McLeod scored under the goal and capitalized on some Rebel turnovers. The Longhorns started working it into the post but a steal and layup by Dees followed by a backdoor pass to Ricks gave the Rebs a spurt of energy.
Tempers flared on the Longhorn team as the Rebels kept them from scoring and deposited several easy buckets for themselves. Ricks cleaned the glass with several rebounds and held his composure through some trash-talking and shoving.
McLeod’s Tyler Williams got hot in the fourth to help the Horns close the gap on scoring but Rivercrest kept hammering nails in the coffin at the free throw line, hitting six of nine.
The duo of Killian and Ricks proved to be too much, as Killian delivered a well-placed
backdoor pass.
English sank a trey from five feet behind the line and Ricks went coast to coast for a finger roll. Another technical on the Longhorns put Williams on the line to seal the deal.
Ricks led his Rebels with a double-double, scoring 24 points and snatching 10 rebounds. Killian scored 11 points and nabbed nine rebounds. English added 9 points and Williams had seven points and matched that with seven rebounds.
Rivercrest will host Clarksville Friday night in the final regular season game. They will enter the playoffs as the top seed out of District 16.
