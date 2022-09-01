Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

The Prairiland Lady Patriots had a tall task in their Tuesday game against the 5A Texas High Lady Tigers, and they ultimately fell in straight sets.

Game stats were not available by press time, but the team lost 13-25, 12-25, 16-25.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

