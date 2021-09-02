While the Chisum Lady Mustangs and North Lamar Pantherettes are veritable neighbors, they aren’t familiar foes, having not played one another in several years. So when the two volleyball teams took the court against one another, there was a crackling intensity in the air. It was the Pantherettes who rose to the occasion in front of a raucous home crowd, though, winning 25-15, 25-9, 27-25.
The match started out tightly contested, with the two teams trading points through the early goings of the first set. The Pantherettes’ start was punctuated by some strong attacks by Lauren Dority, and Chisum found solid blocking by Emma Garner and Emmy Williams.
As the set wore on, however, the Pantherettes were able to apply pressure with stellar defense and powerful kills, and began to pull away.
Throughout the match, the Pantherettes were able to identify Chisum’s most potent scoring threats and neutralize them by getting them off-balance and out of position.
“It’s all about playing as a unit,” North Lamar senior Hannah Titlow said. “Defense is about playing together, and we were definitely at one of our highs today.”
Not only was North Lamar’s defense adept at neutralizing Chisum’s key offensive players, but it was also characterized by several impressive hustle plays, as Rainey, Titlow and libero Emma Layton were able to dive, slide and leap to make a number of expert digs.
“We cover the floor really well,” Rainey said. “We’re really good at communicating with each other too, telling one another, ‘Hey, I need you to cut right here so I can go here,’ so we know we have every option covered.”
The Lady Mustangs, however, didn’t do themselves many favors in the early goings. The few times they found themselves in position to put the ball away, the ball would sail out of bounds or into the net far too often.
“You can’t make the amount of errors we made and expect to win,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “When you have a block or a split block, you have got to finish those points off.
“It was a big game, and they had a big home crowd, and I think it was just a bit overwhelming on us mentally. It seemed like we were always on our heels.”
In a few short minutes, a slim 8-7 North Lamar lead had grown to 17-8 on the back of the big arms of Titlow, Dority and Kate Rainey, as well as some strong serving from Logan Dority.
“That’s what’s so great about this team,” North Lamar coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “We don’t have just one girl who we can look to to take charge and get kills; almost any one of them can do that. And that makes us a really dangerous team.”
The Pantherettes closed the first set on a roll, and carried that momentum into an utterly-dominating second set.
Everything worked for the Pantherettes in the second set, as they perfectly placed their attacks and were able to return nearly everything Chisum directed at them.
Senior Erica King’s passing set up both Dority twins and Titlow for strong attacks throughout the set, and the offensive corps dominated the set.
To the Lady Mustangs’ credit, they weren’t demoralized by the second set that went strongly in North Lamar’s favor, and came out reinvigorated in the third and final set.
“To come back and be competitive in that third game after what happened in the second, that’s a triumph right there,” Nickerson said.
Many of Chisum’s errors that plagued them throughout the match cleared up in the third set, and Williams and junior Peyton Holland were able to bury some strong kills for the Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Mustangs had a chance to force a fourth set when they took a 25-24 lead, but a 3-1 run from North Lamar, of which two came on kills from Titlow, sealed the match.
“We’ve got to work on closing out opportunities,” Nickerson said. “We had them in a position where we should’ve forced a fourth set.”
And for the Pantherettes, the win is the latest in a string of wins, as the team has opened the season playing exceptionally well.
For Rainey, the team’s hot start is made all the sweeter by proving doubters wrong.
“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be where we were last year, and I think we’re better than we were,” she said. “Team chemistry is the best it’s been since I’ve been in the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.