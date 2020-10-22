The Lady Rebels volleyball team took the court on back-to-back days Monday and Tuesday, and came away with a pair of wins for their efforts.
On Monday, they took the court in a matchup against the Clarksville Lady Tigers, and they went on to win in dominating fashion, 25-4, 25-19, 25-8. Then, the next day they downed Linden-Kildare, 18-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15.
With one game left in the season, the Lady Rebels, Detroit Lady Eagles and Bowie Lady Pirates find themselves in a three-way tie for first. Rivercrest plays Bowie Friday in a pivotal final game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.