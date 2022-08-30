Ever since identical twins Jordan and Jared Embry were young boys, they’ve played basketball alongside one another. Now, the former Paris Wildcats and Paris Junior College Dragons will remain together as they embark on the most exciting chapter of their basketball careers thus far: the duo will play professional ball together overseas for the Montenegrin team OKK Balkanski Ris.
After finishing up stellar careers as Wildcats at Paris High, the duo played two seasons together at PJC before attending University of Arkansas-Monticello for a year before returning to Texas to play for Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
“Ever since we were just little kids together at the Boys and Girls Club, we’ve played together,” Jordan Embry said.
“We’ve definitely got a great bond,” Jared Embry added. “We’re pretty much always together.”
But while the two basketball players might look identical, Paris High head coach Billy Mack Steed said that their games on the court are as distinct as can be.
“Jared is a terrific shooter, especially for a guy his size. He doesn’t need a lot of space to get his shot off and can really hurt you from deep,” Steed said. “Jordan, when he played here, was just absolutely dominant on the glass, and he is perhaps the best team defender I have ever coached.”
After wrapping up his final year of college basketball, Jordan Embry sent a highlight reel of his skillset to a friend who already plays professionally overseas, asking him to send it to various coaches, in the hopes of being noticed and picked up by one of the teams.
All the while Jared continued to hone his game as well, and the pair pushed each other daily to keep their level of play sharp.
OKK Balkanski Ris was one of the teams that reached back out to Jordan Embry. And when they did, they were interested in more than just him.
“They actually didn’t know I had a twin until they saw my graduation photos,” Jordan Embry said with a chuckle. “When they spoke to me, they asked if he was still playing. And when I said that he was, they offered him a spot too.”
Jared Embry still vividly remembers how his brother excitedly broke the news to him.
“I was asleep, but he came to my apartment and woke me up to tell me,” he said. “I was shocked. … It was an amazing feeling.”
The pair realizes how unique and special it is that they’ve been able to play together every step of the way, and both agree they’re thankful for the opportunity to continue playing the game they love together.
“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Jordan Embry said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed about playing basketball professionally. To be able to do it with my brother next to me is literally a dream come true.”
Steed added that he can’t imagine one playing without the other.
“They were really close,” Steed said. “They were always ‘the twins.’ Like one entity. They were always coming to practice together.”
The twins arrived in Montenegro on Monday, and both said they’re enjoying the acclimation to the new culture and time zone.
“It’s definitely a culture shock,” Jordan Embry said. “Things are pretty different, but everyone over here is so welcoming.
He also pointed to the food as one of the first things he noticed as different from America.
The two have a few days to get situated before basketball starts up for them. Their first practice is later this week, with a scrimmage this coming weekend, and the season properly starts not long after that.
Both brothers know that now that they’re playing professionally, the level of competition will be unlike any they’ve seen thus far.
“It’s a new challenge; I’m excited,” Jordan Embry said.
“I’m ready to prove that I’m still that guy,” Jared Embry added. “I want to show everyone that I can still go out there and make an impact on the court.”
And to Steed, there’s no doubt that they’ll be able to do just that.
“Well, I know that they’re capable of excelling at any level, because they’re the type of players who will put in the work until they do,” Steed said. “They’ve both got a great work ethic and love for the game. They’re both just great guys and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
