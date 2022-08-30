302689585_1361510484381702_2866110798792753276_n.jpg

Paris natives Jordan and Jared Embry recently signed to play professional basketball in Montenegro with OKK Balkanski Ris.

 via Facebook

Ever since identical twins Jordan and Jared Embry were young boys, they’ve played basketball alongside one another. Now, the former Paris Wildcats and Paris Junior College Dragons will remain together as they embark on the most exciting chapter of their basketball careers thus far: the duo will play professional ball together overseas for the Montenegrin team OKK Balkanski Ris.

After finishing up stellar careers as Wildcats at Paris High, the duo played two seasons together at PJC before attending University of Arkansas-Monticello for a year before returning to Texas to play for Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

