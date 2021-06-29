The Paris Ladycat basketball team hosted its inaugural golf tournament fundraiser over the weekend at Pine Ridge Golf Course, and by all accounts it was a resounding success.
“The turnout was great, and there were even more people taking part in the silent auction online from home,” Paris girls basketball coach Hiyadeja Moore said. “Honestly, it was more people than we expected, which is great.”
Though totals are still being calculated, Moore estimated that roughly $3,000 was raised at the event.
The money will go towards equipment like backpacks and practice gear, travel costs and more.
“On top of the equipment, I’d like to take the girls to some college games,” Moore said. “That’s the kind of thing this money could be used for.”
Moore said she was humbled by the turnout at the event.
“That level of community support is great to see,” she said. “I’m so thankful for our community and our administration for making it such a success.”
Moore also thanked Scott Kennedy-Farmer’s Insurance, Broken Bow and Hochatown and the several businesses and restaurants that sponsored the event.
Looking ahead, Moore said she and her assistant coaches are already looking forward to next year’s golf tournament fundraiser, and they’ve already begun thinking of ways to make it even better.
