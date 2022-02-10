Chisum Mustang Jett Petkus was invaluable to his team this past year on the gridiron, establishing himself as one of the best safeties in all of East Texas. His efforts and impact did not go unnoticed, and he was recently named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Honorable Mention team.
“He added a different dimension to the team and gave us something we hadn’t had in a while,” head coach Darren Pevey said. “He was a guy on defense with ball skills, speed and physicality. A lot of times we were able to play with just one safety because of all the ground he could cover.”
During his senior season he racked up 54 tackles, and also hauled in four interceptions.
And though he was named to the All-State team for his defensive contributions, Petkus was also one of the team’s top offensive threats, as he was among the team’s leaders in touchdowns and rushing yards.
“He’s a really versatile player on both sides of the ball,” Pevey said. “At the start of the season we had him playing quarterback before moving him back to slotback, but he can pass it, he can run it and he can catch it.
“He’s also a great track athlete and basketball player. He’s an athlete who represents Chisum athletics extremely well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.