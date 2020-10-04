It was an eventful first half between the Honey Grove Warriors and the Wolfe City Wolves on Friday, with all the scoring coming in that first stanza. Ultimately, though, Wolfe City came away with the low-scoring victory, 12-6.
After a big reception by Andrew Campbell put the Warriors on the goal line, it was a simple matter of punching the ball in with Jonas Butler to give Honey Grove all its points for the game.
The Wolves scored twice in the quarter, but to the Warrior defense’s credit, they wouldn’t put any more points on the board for the rest of the game.
Schuelke said he was proud of the way his team held Wolfe City — considered to be one of the favorites to win District 6-2A D1 along with the Warriors and Rivercrest — scoreless for the vast majority of the game.
“Our defense played pretty well tonight,” head coach Glen Schuelke said. “After that first bit we didn’t allow any more points the rest of the way.”
Honey Grove had its opportunities to score, such as what would’ve been a 55-yard touchdown pass to Campbell that got called back for illegal blocking.
“What made that one even tougher to swallow was that we went back and looked at the film and we didn’t touch the guy,” Schuelke said with a chuckle. “Sometimes you just have one of those games where things don’t go your way.”
Campbell finished the game with 115 receiving yards. Anthanie Whitman had 49 receiving yards and 84 rushing yards. Bass threw for 188 yards and a touchdown.
“We did pass it a bit more than usual,” Schuelke said of his offense. “Ki played well at quarterback, but we just didn’t really have the ball much there early on.”
Defensively, Peter Krahn racked up 12 tackles and Campbell had 11. Ben Patrick had seven tackles, and CJ Faulkner and Anthanie Whitman each had six. Bass contributed an interception to the defense.
