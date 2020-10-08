The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks opened up their game against Paris High with five straight serves in route to a 4–1 early lead. The lead was eventually stretched out to six at 10–4. Paris kept battling and kept battling and eventually won the set 25–20. Unfortunately for the Lady Cats, it was the only set they won as Pleasant Grove won in four, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16.
That first set was exactly what Paris High needed to open the game. Thanks to some timely hitting from Macey McAmis as well as a crucial block, Paris looked like the more dominant team.
“The first set we were all in it together. We worked together. Our offense looked good,” head coach Ashley Green said. “The defense looked better after we got out of that 4–0 run.”
The key moment in that first set was when Lilly Lewis served for the Lady Cats. Trailing 13–12, Lewis took over and served five straight points for the Lady Cats. During that sequence, she ended with an ace while Paris got key blocks from Hannah Gibbons and McAmis. Bella Hill also saved a play with a diving dig.
“We tried different things,” Green said about the first set. “We were competing and that was the key.”
After the first set, the Lady Hawks pulled away in the second half of every set to win the game. In set two, both teams were tied at 11 before Pleasant Grove pulled away. Paris battled back but could only cut the deficit to two at 21–19. In the third set, the game was tied at 21 before the Lady Hawks scored four straight. And in the final set, they were tied at 13 before a 12–3 run by Pleasant Grove ended it.
“We’ve got to adjust better,” Green said about the final three sets. “If they’re starting to pick up the ball, where else can we go.”
Paris wound up with 35 kills on the night, led by Macey McAmis’ 14. Presli Chapman added nine while Hannah Gibbons and Lilly Lewis each had four. Chapman led the team in blocks with six. Gibbons had five and McAmis three. Lewis led the team in assists with 25. McAmis added 11 digs and five aces for Paris High. Lewis finished with six digs and three aces.
Paris will begin the second half of district in Gilmer on Friday night.
