The mission of the Paris Optimist Club is to bring out the best in youth. The youth baseball program is one way of meeting this mission. Each year, the Paris Optimist Foundation hosts the baseball bash and auction, which is the major event where funds are raised for maintaining and improving the ballpark facility. In addition to that, a portion of the funds raised are used to provide scholarships to deserving graduating Lamar County seniors who played baseball in the local league. This year, the Paris Optimist Foundation board of directors authorized seven $500 scholarships from the Paris Optimist Foundation and three $500 scholarships from the Ed Thomas Memorial Scholarship fund.
The Ed Thomas Memorial Scholarship winners are:
Dawson McDowell: Dawson is graduating from North Lamar High School and will be attending Paris Junior College this fall. His long-term plans include continuing on to a 4-year university where he plans to major in kinesiology or exercise science and become a physical therapist or go into sports medicine.
Zain Figueroa – Zain is graduating from North Lamar High School and will be attending Paris Junior College in the fall where he plans to get his associates degree in Mechatronics and then pursue a career as an electrician.
Caleb Jameson: Caleb is graduating from Prairiland High School and will be attending Paris Junior College in the fall where he will play baseball for PJC while pursuing his associate’s degree in Engineering. He plans to continue his education as an engineering major at a 4-year university.
Paris Optimist Foundation winners are:
Rylan Boutwell: Rylan is graduating from Chisum High School and will be pursuing his goal of becoming a Registered Professional Land Surveyor for the State of Texas.
Braeden Tabangcora – Braeden is graduating from Paris High School and will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall where he has been accepted into their engineering program.
Adam Hartman: Adam is graduating from Paris High School and will be attending Oklahoma State University in the fall where he will be majoring in Bio-Systems Engineering.
Blake Rember: Blake is graduating from Paris High School and will be attending Harding University in the fall where he will be majoring in Business.
Carson Day: Carson is graduating from Paris High School and will be attending Texas A&M Engineering Fire Training Academy where he plans to obtain his firefighter certification and EMT certification.
Brock Davis: Brock is graduating from North Lamar High School and will be attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the fall where he plans to major in Aviation with a minor in Business. He hopes to become a commercial airline pilot.
William Kuebler: William is graduating from Turtle Creek Christian Academy Homeschool and plans to major in political science in college.
The Paris Optimist Foundation board is very proud of these young men who played Paris Optimist Baseball. Board chairman Bill Saunders said. “We are so appreciative to the Paris community that supports our Baseball Bash and Auction with sponsorships, donations and attendance.”
This year’s event will be on Saturday, October 9 and is currently being planned. If you’d like to get involved with the planning committee or by sponsoring, donating or attending, please contact Sabra Vaughan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.