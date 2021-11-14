When it comes to dedication to one’s craft, few athletes in the Red River Valley can say they’ve worked harder than Prairiland golfer Tanner Story. Story’s hard work paid off as he blossomed into one of the area’s best golfers, and has paid off even more as he recently signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at the next level with Tabor College.
“How hard he’s worked from his freshman year to now is unbelievable, and is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen as a coach,” Prairiland head golf coach and athletic director Steven Weddle said. “It took tremendous dedication from Tanner and from his family.”
Story’s always been fueled by a competitive spirit, and he recalled with a chuckle how his initial motivating factor to take up golf and improve was a fairly simple one.
“I’ve always been competitive, and early on I just wanted to get a better score than my sister; she was on the golf team here at the time and I just really wanted to beat her,” he said.
As he strove to improve, he spent countless hours finessing his game, working to perfect his swing and techniques, and putting time into the gym to improve his strength.
More important than that though, he said, is the work he put into the mental game that goes into being a top-level golfer.
“I read books on the mental game, watched YouTube videos and that sort of thing,” Story said. “Golf is a lonely sport — you’re out there by yourself a lot of the time — and you don’t want that to overtake you. And if you’re playing bad, you don’t want that to overtake you either.”
With the help of his supplemental materials, as well as the tutelage from Weddle, Story said he met his initial goal of shooting a better round than his sister after about a year of high school. From there, he only continued to improve.
Looking back on his time with Prairiland, one of Story’s favorite memories is advancing to the regional tournament last year where he shot his best round ever on the second day of the competition.
When Tabor College offered Story a chance to play at the collegiate level, he said it was a no brainer, as he was impressed by the coaches at Tabor, as well as the school’s atmosphere and environment.
“It really seemed to be like a family over there, which I liked,” he said.
