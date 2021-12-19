Offensively, the Paris Junior College Dragons played well on Thursday in a nonconference game against Grayson College. However, they were unable to slow the Vikings’ own explosive offense, and fell 96-67.
The Dragons took the lead early on in the game when a 3-pointer by Christian Ashby put PJC on the board and gave them a 3-2 lead. About 15 seconds later, on the very next possession, the Vikings reclaimed the lead with a 3-pointer of their own from crafty point guard DJ Thomas.
The 15 seconds in between those two baskets would prove to be the only 15 seconds PJC held a lead, as Grayson would not relinquish control of the game again.
The Vikings first stretched their lead to double digits about nine minutes into the first half, when a 3-pointer by Samier Kinster pushed the score to 20-10.
The Dragons had no answer for Kinster or Thomas, as Thomas poured in 32 points and Kinster added 18.
However, many of their shots came on well-defended shots, and often as the players were fading away or falling to the floor.
“There were a lot of really tough shots in there,” PJC coach Bill Foy said. “I wasn’t very upset about that, because I thought for the most part our defense on initial shots was pretty good. But we didn’t do a very good job on the boards, and that killed us.”
And as Foy said, a number of the Vikings’ points came on second or even third looks at the basket after the Dragons failed to secure defensive rebounds.
But while the Dragons were unable to match the electric pace of Grayson College, there were plenty of signs of life from them at the offensive end.
Koron Davis scored 20 points in a variety of ways, slashing his way to the rim and pulling up for midrange jumpshots. Ashby lit it up from the floor, scoring 18 points on six 3-pointers, with five of them coming in the first half. And Randarius Jones turned in a big second half, using crafty positioning in the low block to score 13 points, with 11 of those coming after halftime.
“Chris has been solid all year long; he’s a good defender and a really good shooter — he’s probably been our most consister player all year long,” Foy said. “Koron has really come into his own lately, and what he can do with the ball is special. He’s got to get better at the 90% of time when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, and he is doing that.”
The blowout loss is a veritable douse of cold water on the red-hot Dragons, who entered the game as winners of eight in a row.
“We’re in a good place overall, and we’re continuing to work and get better every day,” Foy said. “Plus, we beat Grayson earlier this year over at their place. But we didn’t play very good today and didn’t execute on the things we needed to in order to stay competitive and they capitalized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.