Entering the break at halftime, the Cooper Bulldogs found themselves in a hole, trailing 14-0 to the Hooks Hornets. But with some spirited play on the field, as well as some cunning maneuvers from the coaching staff, they were able to flip the script in the second half.
With three unanswered touchdowns after halftime, the Bulldogs were able to pull out the win, 21-14.
“It was a great team effort,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “Our guys showed true toughness.”
Casotrena chalked some of the first half deficit up to some shaky moments on offense where execution was lacking. But another part of it, he said, was simply the physicality of the Hornets.
“They’re a big, tough team, and they’re well-coached,” Castorena said. “A lot of credit has to go to them.”
To counteract the size of the Hornets, Castorena made an adjustment at halftime — he decided to move two of his tight ends — Aaron Moody and Alfred Wilkerson — to the offensive line.
The decision worked wonders, and the pair of physical blockers helped bolster the Bulldogs’ strength up front.
It didn’t take long for Cooper to get on the board in the second half, with Markell Smith scoring from 15 yards out. Later in the quarter, following a Hooks turnover on downs, Smith again found the endzone.
Then, midway through the fourth quarter, Red Finney-Mapps put his team on top with a touchdown of his own.
Also turning in big second halves offensively were quarterback Colin Ingram and running back Canon Ingram.
And Smith’s impact went beyond the offensive side of the ball, Castorena added.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the game still very much up for grabs, Smith delivered some stellar pass coverage to give the ball back to his team and ice the win.
“I’m incredibly proud of this bunch,” Castorena said. “They’re the sort of players every coach dreams of having.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.