Entering the break at halftime, the Cooper Bulldogs found themselves in a hole, trailing 14-0 to the Hooks Hornets. But with some spirited play on the field, as well as some cunning maneuvers from the coaching staff, they were able to flip the script in the second half.

With three unanswered touchdowns after halftime, the Bulldogs were able to pull out the win, 21-14.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

