The Hugo Lady Buffaloes continued their journey through Districts, Regionals, Area and have earned just the team’s second invitation to the State Playoffs in school history!
After falling to No. 1 Roland in the Area Championship game, the Lady Buffaloes battled against the Morris Lady Eagles Saturday and put on a defensive exhibition, holding Morris to just three fourth quarter points to post a 37-35 victory. The two teams had battled to a draw just a week earlier in Hugo with the Lady Buffaloes posting an overtime win.
Hugo’s offense was solid in all but the final quarter of play, that saw both teams playing a bit of basketball cat-and-mouse, holding the ball and looking for holes in the opposing team’s defense.
The two teams went back and forth in the opening quarter, with Morris taking a single point, 12-11 lead.
In the second, the two teams battled to a 10-10 draw, with balanced scoring from each team’s floor leaders. Jordan Holman and Ashia Jordan each scored three for Hugo, while Kaydrin Scott dropped a pair of deuces for four points.
Morris went ahead at half by one, after dropping two charity throws right in front of the first half buzzer (21-22 at half).
The third quarter was almost a carbon copy of the second for the Lady Buffs, with Holman and Scott hitting twice each from the floor and Don’Nai Akins adding one long ball. The Lady Buffs did not go to the charity line in the third, but battled out an 11-10 decision over the Lady Eagles to knot the score at 32.
The ensuing fourth quarter was one for the books, as both teams maxed-out their defenses.
Morris drew first blood and took a single-point lead, 33-32 with 5:00 left on the fourth quarter clock on a free throw.
The Lady Buffs’ Jordan Holman, who had a devastating night at the charity line, answered by hitting the back-end of two shots to tie.
Hugo’s Kaydrin Scott dropped a deuce with 1:40 left in the game to give the Lady Buffs a 35-33 lead and the Lady Eagles were called for traveling on their next possession to give the Lady Buffaloes a chance to surge ahead.
After dribbling-off a full-minute of precious time on the clock and playing keep-away, Hugo’s Scott dropped another deuce, that was as big as her game-winning OT deuce from first-round Regional play, and the Lady Buffs were up by four, 37-33.
Morris wasn’t through, however, and they surged back down the court to book two points and pull to within two, 35-37.
Still with several fouls to give, the Lady Eagles fouled Hugo repeatedly with less than a minute to play, looking for a turnover and a chance to tie… or win the game.
Hugo’s free-throw battles continued in the final seconds, with two shots not finding the mark, but the defense held on and iced the win for the Lady Buffaloes. They will face Jones at State Fairgrounds Arena Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
