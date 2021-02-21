Both the PJC men’s and women’s basketball teams were slated to play this weekend. However, due to the winter storm that has affected the state of Texas for the past week, those games — along with all other games in the conference — have been indefinitely postponed.
Athletic director Bill Foy said Friday that make-up dates had not at that point been set.
