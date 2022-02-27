The Paris Ladycats’ magical march through the postseason came to an end Friday in the regional semifinals, falling to the Dallas-Lincoln Lady Tigers. They didn’t go quietly, however. The Ladycats pushed the district champions of District 12-4A to their absolute limit, only losing by one in a 49-48 nailbiter that came down to the very final possession.
Both teams came out of the gate hot, with the Ladycats and Lady Tigers matching each other nearly basket-for-basket
Jazz Dangerfield, Asia Johnson, Nya Williams and Keshanti Gordon all knocked down shots, including a hectic stretch where the two teams traded field goals on five straight possessions, with Gordon and Johnson draining quick baskets in that time.
Paris ended the first quarter trailing by one, down 16-15, but it was they who were the more efficient team. Several of the Lady Tigers’ points came on the tail end of second, third or even fourth opportunities with some extremely strong offensive rebounding.
“What we scouted, we knew that they weren’t true shooters,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said of Lincoln. “We knew they’d take shots, and could knock some down, but we knew that wasn’t what they liked to do and they couldn’t consistently hit. The gameplan was to slow their bigs down and pack it in.”
And while Paris largely succeeded in their gameplan of stopping the Lady Tigers’ post players on initial shot attempts, their struggles to secure defensive rebounds and end Lincoln’s possessions plagued them all game.
Still, Paris shot the ball well enough to stay neck-and-neck with Lincoln throughout, and the two teams traded the lead back-and-forth throughout the second quarter, neither team leading by more than just four throughout the entire first half.
With less than 30 seconds left in the opening half, Williams slashed to the rim and made a pinpoint-accurate feed to a cutting Dangerfield to give Paris a 27-25 lead, but a Lincoln 3-pointer just moments before the buzzer sent the Lady Tigers into the halftime break with a slim 28-27 lead.
Paris would retake the lead in the opening seconds of the third quarter, with a steal and runout by Williams putting her team back up by one, and a slash to the rim by Gordon a few possessions later giving Paris a three-point lead at 31-28.
Lincoln tied the game right back up with a 3-pointer, and though the Ladycats would stay within a possession or two for almost the entire remainder of the game, they would never retake the lead.
Entering the fourth quarter, Paris trailed but remained very much within striking distance, down 39-37.
Things began to slip out of their hands a bit in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. A quick 6-0 run by the Lady Tigers to start the period gave Lincoln an eight-point lead, forcing Moore to use a timeout to right the ship.
The timeout worked, and after baskets by Williams, Dangerfield and Gordon, Paris again trailed by just two points headed into the final minute of action.
Those final 60 seconds were some of the most hectic, frantic seconds of basketball anyone is likely to see. With Paris forced to intentionally foul to get the ball back, Lincoln played right into the Ladycats’ hands by missing the front end of the one-and-one three times in a row. Paris was unable to capitalize on the misses, however, promptly turning the ball over after each one.
With 11 seconds left and Paris trailing by two, 49-47, Lincoln got whistled for a technical foul, sending the Ladycats to the free throw line for two shots with possession of the ball to follow.
It seemed like the team could be poised for another miraculous last-second win, as they’d knocked off the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes in the prior round on a dramatic buzzer beater and rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down Caddo Mills in the game before that.
“These last three games have just about given me a heart attack,” Moore said with a slight chuckle. “But the fact that they kept beating the odds and getting themselves into these spots is just a testament to their incredible character and determination. There’s never any quit in them.”
Paris went 1-for-2 at the free throw line, but still had a chance to win the game on their second buzzer beater in as many games. Nya Williams drove into the lane amidst heavy traffic, where her last-ditch shot bounced around the rim before falling out.
Lincoln secured the rebound and with it the heart-stopping win.
Williams led Paris with 14 points, and Johnson joined her in double figures with 12. Gordon scored nine points, Dangerfield had seven and Jakiya Williams finished with seven.
Moore emphasized how proud she is of the squad, and pointed to the adversity they overcame after losing longtime head coach Jeff Chapman, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.
“We weren’t even predicted to make the playoffs going into the season, because most people had Pittsburg ahead of us,” she said. “Nobody knew anything about Paris girls basketball going in, but they know us now. I’ve been with these girls since they were seventh and eighth graders, and to see what they overcame and fought through to get here, losing (Chapman) and everything else, they’re a special bunch. … We’ll be back.”
