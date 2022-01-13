The Honey Grove Warriors went up against a scrappy, defensively-minded Sam Rayburn team on Tuesday. In the end, though, the Warriors were just too much for the Rebels, and they cruised to a 60-30 victory to remain perfect in district play.
“We started out hot, nailed a couple 3-pointers there right at the start, and never really looked back,” Honey Grove head coach Homer Garner said.
The Warriors also managed to beat the Rebels at their own game, playing lockdown defense and holding Sam Rayburn to single digits in three of the four quarters.
“We did a good job I thought of staying between the ball and the basket, limiting them to one shot and getting hands on the ball, getting deflections and steals,” Garner said.
Honey Grove senior Jarvis Hill exploded in the third quarter, scoring 12 of his team-high 17 points in the quarter, and doing so on a quartet of 3-pointers.
“That was great to see,” Garner said. “He’s put in a ton of work on his shot, and it’s nice that he’s finally seeing that all pay off. He was huge for us.”
With the win, the Warriors move to 4-0 in district play as they head into a showdown with the district’s other unbeaten team, Bland.
“They’re an extremely good team, they’re ranked and they have arguably the best player in the district as their point guard,” Garner said. “It’ll be a good barometer game to see where we’re at, but I think we’re up to the task.”
