Editor’s Note: Today’s story is part one of a two-part countdown of the top five sports stories of the year and the top five sports photos of the year. For the top two stories and photos, see the Dec. 31 edition of The Paris News.
No. 5: Lady Patriots share in district crown
The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team has become accustomed to success in recent years, and 2020 was no different for the team from Pattonville
Though the team lost much of its starting lineup from the previous season, the Lady Patriots nevertheless returned one of the most talented rosters in the Red River Valley, and knew the sky was the limit for them if everyone played as good as they were capable of.
Simply put, they did just that.
Before district play even started, the Lady Patriots showed they meant business, racking up wins against much larger 4A teams like in-county opponent North Lamar and Pleasant Grove, who would go on to finish second in the highly competitive 4A Region II-15.
The Lady Patriots then dominated once district play rolled around, finishing atop the district tied with Rains.
One of the highlights for the team came against the eventual co-district champ Rains Lady Wildcats.
On the road and in front of a hostile crowd, the Lady Pats pulled out a heart-stopping five-set victory.
“That was a great match. ... Rains was such a good team this year.” Prairiland outside hitter Reese Parris said. “So getting a win like that — and at their place — that really showed us what we were capable of.”
Prairiland was so dominant against district foes that not only was Rains the only team to beat them in district, but was one of only two teams to even take a set off of them. Edgewood managed to take a single set in each of the two matches between the Lady Pats and the Lady Bulldogs. Prairiland won every other match in straight sets.
The successful season was a total team effort on the part of the Lady Pats, and every member of the team contributed to their success. However, a number of Lady Patriots shone as some of the best and brightest in the Red River Valley. Parris and fellow outside hitter TJ Folse were named area co-MVPs after leading the area in both kills and blocks, and finishing near the top of the the RRV in aces as well.
Setter Chloe Raley established herself as one of the best setters — if not the best setter — in just her sophomore year, finishing at or near the top of the area in assists, digs and aces.
And at the position of right side hitter, junior Abi Farmer established herself as one of the most imposing forces to meet at the net.
The team eventually fell in the playoffs to Callisburg in four sets, but not before being crowned bi-district champions and adding another successful season to the Lady Patriot record books.
No. 4: Cooper Bulldogs stomp through district
When it comes to pure dominance, no football team this season dominated quite like the Cooper Bulldogs. And, perhaps unbelievably, many people did not even pick the team to make the playoffs when the season kicked off.
“We’re going to make these people wish they didn’t pick us to finish fifth,” senior running back and defensive back Jayden Limbaugh said before the season’s start.
The team did just that, blitzing through the season with an undefeated district record and only a single loss, which came in the team’s extremely close Week 2 game against Collinsville.
The team utilized a slew of talented rushers who were able to carve up opposing defenses, including All-RRV co-MVP Chase Morales, Limbaugh, dual-threat quarterback Jaxson McGuire and freshman Markell Smith.
Defensively, Cooper boasted one of the top lines in the area, anchored by players such as Erick Zapata and Clay Sepulveda, while its corps of DBs and linebackers proved to be among the best in the area at forcing turnovers.
Head coach Rod Castorena pointed to the team’s 10 seniors as leaders on the field and off for the team this year.
“They’re a great group of kids and extremely coachable,” Castorena said. “They set an example for the younger guys. They always play extremely hard and do whatever is asked of them. That trickles down and permeates the entire team, and it really does make an impact on the younger guys.”
One of the most memorable wins of the season came in their matchup against the Rivercrest Rebels, a team that entered the season with its own aspirations of possibly finishing atop the district standings.
Midway through the first quarter, the Bulldogs found themselves already trailing 21-0. Rather than throw in the towel, they tightened up their defense, cut back on costly offensive miscues and ultimately came away with the thrilling 24-21 win.
Not content to just add a district championship to its trophy case, Cooper also won its first playoff game in eight seasons, a 32-12 thrashing against Trenton.
Looking to the future, Castorena is confident this year was not a fluke or a flash in the pan, and the head coach said good things can be expected of the Bulldogs in the years to come.
“The future is really bright for Cooper football,” he said. “The kids know our systems — our offense and defense — and how we do things. JV had a great season and won their district, and some of those guys will be called on to step up for us. The seniors set the tone and the other guys know what’s expected of them.”
No. 3: 10U baseball team wins state championship
With rosters that experience a great deal of turnover from year to year, it’s nearly unheard of for a Little League baseball team to win back-to-back championships. However, in 2020 that’s exactly what the Paris Optimist Club’s American 10U AAA baseball team did.
The Paris team captured the state title against Lufkin-Hudson in a 7-2 game that was never in doubt.
Paris dominated throughout the tournament, not dropping a game in the double-elimination tournament and only trailing for a single inning in the whole weekend tournament.
“We lost the lead for a single inning against Nacogdoches and got it back the very next inning,” head coach Macky Moree said. “That was the only time we trailed the whole tournament.”
The 10U team is accustomed to winning, having won the Dixie Youth Invitational World Series last year.
“We have five kids added to this year’s group… but for the most part it’s the same team,” Moree said. “There are seven kids here who won the world series last year. That’s one of the things we talked about going into it, and those kids who were on last year’s team were talking about it the whole time, as far as wanting to do it.”
Moree said that level of sustained success is nearly unheard of at the youth level, where kids move up to different age groups every few years and other players come and go with high frequency.
“It’s really just a testament to these kids and how talented they are,” he said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the national levels of competition, there was no chance for the team to repeat as Dixie Youth Invitational World Series champions this year. Moree believes, however, that this year’s team could’ve repeated not just as state champions, but national champions as well.
“There’s not a better group of kids out there than the 12 kids we got to coach on this state championship team,” he said. “We were in a real groove, and I feel like if we were playing next weekend, we wouldn’t get beat.
“When the game ended, they were throwing their hats up in the air and gloves up in the air, and they were all hugging each other and chest bumping each other. It was really great to see.”
