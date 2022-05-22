With a trip to the regional semifinals on the line, the Rivercrest Rebels faced a familiar foe in Winnsboro on Thursday: the District 17-2A champion Maud Cardinals. The two teams kicked their regional quarterfinals off with a doubleheader, each winning one and ultimately forcing a decisive third game that was played on Saturday.
The first game started as a back-and-forth battle, but quickly got out of hand, eventually ending in a blowout 14-4 win for the Cardinals.
Rivercrest got on the board right out of the gate, with sophomore Connor Young smacking an RBI double in the third at-bat of the game, scoring Mark Grider, who had reached base in the prior at-bat thanks to a fielder’s choice.
Maud answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, and then tacked on another three in the second inning to go up 6-1, but Rivercrest had an answer in kind.
A third-inning sacrifice fly by senior Kirk Killian and an RBI single by Young brought the Rebs to within 6-3, and after Maud scored in the third too, the Rebels kept pace in a fourth inning that saw them tack on another run with a big RBI double from Killian, bringing the score to 7-4.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, things got out of hand in a hurry after that. The Rebels gave up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and they ended up falling 14-4.
“They started picking the ball up pretty well,” Killian said. “Their bats came alive and we couldn’t respond.”
After dropping the first game by double digits, the Rebels made it clear early in the second game that they weren’t going to let that loss rattle their confidence.
Killian — who had driven in two of the Rebels’ four runs in the first game — got things started in game 2 with a line drive RBI in the first inning, scoring Zane Dees, who had led off the inning with a single.
They added another run in the second, as Grider drove in Tre Williams, who had reached base by drawing a walk earlier in the inning.
And after allowing the Cardinals to tie the game with two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a Rebel error, Rivercrest reclaimed the lead when a groundout by Williams allowed Killian to score, putting Rivercrest up 3-2. They would not relinquish the lead again.
“I definitely think we made some adjustments between game 1 and 2,” Killian said. “We took it slower, trying to get more balls and just tried to be more patient up there at the plate.”
Three more runs came in the fifth inning, starting when Ethan Taylor roped a line drive into the outfield, scoring Young. A few batters later, Chance Duffer drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing Killian in to score and pushing the score to 5-2. And the sixth and final run of the game came when Chase Duffer smacked a sharply-hit grounder into left field, scoring Taylor.
All the while, Grider and Taylor worked together on the mound to pitch a gem through the first six innings, with Grider allowing two hits in a little over three innings, and Taylor allowing just one baserunner via a walk in 2.1 innings of relief.
“They were awesome,” head coach Laytner Kennedy said. “They came out fearless and ready to go to work.”
“I couldn’t get my slider to break very good tonight, so I was mainly sticking to my fastball and occasionally mixing in a changeup. … I’m glad it was working,” Taylor said
A scary moment for the Rebels came in the sixth inning, when Taylor was struck by a pitch in the face, leaving a nasty bruise and the Rivercrest faithful holding their breath.
Their held breath was released in a sigh of relief as he trotted to first base, seemingly OK.
“The kid’s a warrior, what more can you say,” Kennedy said. “I talked to him about taking him out to see if he was alright, and he looked at me and said, ‘Leave me in, coach.’”
“My eye feels fine now,” Taylor said after the game. “It’s a little swollen, but I’ll be good to go by Saturday.”
Kennedy said that while many teams might have folded under the pressure after losing the first game in ugly fashion, he wasn’t surprised at all to see how easily his squad rebounded.
“It might be hard for some squads to stay mentally strong after a loss like that, but it’s not for our guys,” the coach said. “This is a resilient team and you aren’t going to find a group that stays as mentally tough as them.”
The Rebels played a winner-take-all third game on Saturday, though it concluded past deadline. For full coverage of Saturday’s game, see the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
“To win, we’ve got to give everything we’ve got,” Taylor said. “This is do or die.”
