Sometimes, there’s more to sports than simply winning. Tuesday evening was one of those times for the Paris Ladycats basketball team, as their game against Pleasant Grove was the team’s first time on the court since the passing of former head coach Jeff Chapman, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer.
“It was an emotional and important game for our girls,” coach Hiyadeja Moore said. “We honor coach’s memory with how hard we play and practice. We didn’t try to get a win in his memory because that’s a lot of pressure, but we play for him every day.”
Though Moore said the team didn’t feel the pressure of winning the game in Chapman’s memory, the former coach’s influence was still felt throughout the 61-44 victory.
“He preached to hold the rope, and that’s what we did,” Moore said. “We’re going to continue playing the style he taught.”
Before the game, the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks honored Chapman’s memory by presenting the Paris players with blue and silver flowers and a banner emblazoned with the words, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Paris ISD! Coach Jeff Chapman: gone but not forgotten!”
“It shows how great our district is, and it shows how beloved and respected Coach was,” Moore said.
The Ladycats came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, using defensive pressure to create easy offense and also knocking down jumpshots out of half-court offensive sets.
Quiniya Savage and Jazz Dangerfield led the way offensively, racking up 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Versatile wing Keshanti Gordon only scored four points, but Moore said her impact was strongly felt in other areas of the game, as Gordon was able to disrupt passing lanes to get steals and made dazzling assists to her teammates.
And reserve Jordan Andrade made a big impact as well, Moore said.
“Jordan wants to be our go-to sixth man, and she’s playing like it,” the coach said. “She brings us a positive attitude and a big spark off the bench. She does a lot of the little things that don’t necessarily show up in the scorebook, but that still absolutely are a big impact on the game.”
Savage had a double-double for the team, grabbing 13 boards with her 19 points. Dangerfield added five steals to her 17 points. Asia Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds and Nya Williams had nine points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals. Gordon had four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks to go with her four points. And Andrade finished with two points, four boards, an assist and a steal.
“Our hearts are still tender, but we will carry on and carry the lessons from Coach in our hearts,” Moore said.
