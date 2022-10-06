The North Lamar Pantherettes took very little time in defeating Liberty Eylau on the volleyball court Tuesday night 25-10, 25-16, 25-21. With the win the Pantherettes moved to 3-1 in district play.
“I’m proud that we came in and executed what we needed to in order to win it in three,” North Lamar head coach Cristy Crawford said after the game.
The execution came from both sides of the floor as well. Offensively the Pantherettes dominated the net. Lauren Dority was responsible for 20 of North Lamar’s points and she led both teams with 16 kills.
“She definitely has matured and has a good understanding of her leadership role,” Crawford said about Dority. “She’s doing well to fit the role that we all need her to have.”
It wasn’t just Dority, though. Libby Jones also helped dominate the net as well as Logan Dority. It wasn’t just the offensive play, either. Lauren Dority led the team with four blocks. She also contributed nine digs. Her sister, Logan, finished with 12 digs, second only to Zoe Figueroa’s 24.
In all three games, it was Figueroa that went on a big scoring run while serving for North Lamar. It started in the first set. With North Lamar already up 4-1 in the set, Figueroa served 10 straight times to increase the lead to 12-2.
“I just wanted to get the ball over [the net] and in [play],” Figueroa said after the game about her serving.
Similarly in the second set, Figueroa stepped to the line while North Lamar was trailing 4-3. When she finished the score was 13-5 in favor of the Pantherettes. She also finished with six serving aces.
“We talk about having good, aggressive serves,” Crawford said. “Hers were spot on and that’s exactly what we needed at the time. She was also extremely consistent in her passing tonight.”
That she was. Her 24 digs helped set up Claire Emeyabbi’s 33 sets. Just about everyone got in the act for North Lamar. Libby Jones finished with seven kills and two aces. Logan Dority had four kills, 12 digs and a couple of blocks. Rosalyn Spencer had three kills and three aces.
She also finished with five digs.
Figueroa finished with a pair of kills as well.
Emeyabbi, Theari Dorsey and Natalie Washington each had one kill.
The Pantherettes will finish up the first half of district play Friday night at Paris High before a rematch with Pleasant Grove at home Tuesday.
