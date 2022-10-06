Natalie NL Color (1).jpg
JOE WATSON

The North Lamar Pantherettes took very little time in defeating Liberty Eylau on the volleyball court Tuesday night 25-10, 25-16, 25-21. With the win the Pantherettes moved to 3-1 in district play.

“I’m proud that we came in and executed what we needed to in order to win it in three,” North Lamar head coach Cristy Crawford said after the game.

