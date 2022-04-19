Whether in the batter’s box, on the pitcher’s mound or in the infield, Paris Wildcat Joey Allen has been able to excel. With his incredibly well-rounded play, Allen drew the attention of several college teams, and he will now continue his baseball career past high school with the Seminole State Trojans, after recently signing his letter of commitment.
Allen got into the sport at a very young age, and said his interest in it was akin to love at first sight.
“I remember picking up a plastic bat and wiffle ball and hitting it around in my backyard when I was real little,” he said. “It’s been my main thing pretty much ever since.”
Over the years, Allen tried his hand at plenty of other sports, and found enjoyment in soccer and basketball. However, he said, nothing compared to his affinity for America’s Pastime.
What made baseball so special, he said, was just how technical and demanding a sport it is, and he pointed to the fact that it’s the only sport where a 30% success rate is considered great.
“You have to really work hard at it and do it constantly,” he said. “You can’t stop at any time.”
Allen’s determination to work hard at baseball is the foundation of what ultimately made him the dangerous player he is today, Paris head coach Brad Drust said.
“Joey is going to be that guy who’s the first to arrive and last to leave, and is also going to be putting in work on his own too,” Drust said. “He’s got a drive that’s pretty unmatched.”
“One of the most rewarding parts is the struggle of it,” Allen added. “If there was something I’d need to work on then I’d go in the cages and put that work in. And then getting able to see the hard work pay off in games was really cool.”
Allen’s dedication to the sport paid off, and he soon developed into one of the Red River Valley’s most potent players. At the plate, Allen possesses the eye and strength to make life hard for the best of pitchers, his quick reflexes and sure glove in the field make him a defensive asset and when called upon to pitch, Allen is able to get the job done and stifle opposing hitters.
“He has the winning mentality and he carries that into every single facet of the game,” Drust said.
Looking back on his time as a Wildcat, Allen points to the team’s senior night win over Pittsburg during his junior season as being one of his favorite memories.
“Going out there and getting that win with our seniors was awesome, and it’s definitely something I’ll always remember,” he said. “I had a pretty good game too; I think I went 3-for-3 or something like that, so that made it even better.”
Allen’s junior season is when he really came into his own and established himself as a force in the area, finishing with a batting average of .427.
“I had a really good year and I think I only struck out like three times through all of district,” he said.
When it came time to pick a college to play for, Allen said Seminole State impressed him with its culture and top-notch coaching staff. When it came time to pick, he knew after just a bit of deliberation that it was the school for him.
“Joey has excelled in what is, in my opinion, the toughest district in all of Texas,” Drust said. “He’s gone up against some of the best players and teams you can in high school and he’s done extremely well against them. That’s how I know he’s going to be able to adjust to the college game and make an impact right away.”
