Freshman Blinn College guards Telisha Brown and Jakoriah Long knocked down two 3-pointers each in a six-minute stretch of the second quarter Monday, turning a nip-and-tuck battle with Paris Junior College into a rout.
The 15-3 run increased the Buccaneers’ lead to 36-22, and Blinn followed that with a 13-0 run in the third quarter for a 26-point lead enroute to a 78-52 victory that pulled Blinn (19-2, 8-2) into a tie with Tyler Junior College for first place in Region XIV.
Blinn, ranked 19th nationally, led by as many as 34 points, at 73-39, midway through the fourth quarter before Paris finished on a 13-5 run.
Brown and Tiffany Tullis scored 14 points each for Blinn, with Skyar Barnes adding 12 points and Long 11.
Tayonna Robertson led the Lady Dragons with 14 points, followed by Aerinha Afoa with 12 points and Diamond Bryant with 9 points on three 3’s.
Ra’nae Tumblin and Shaunice Reed added 5 points each, India Respress had 3, and Nyah Henderson and Nykesha Sanders had 2 points each.
Afoa scored Paris’ first 10 points on a free throw and three 3-pointers. Paris was in a 7-7 tie midway through the first quarter, but never led. After leading 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, Blinn took a 39-26 lead into halftime.
With roughly two and a half minutes to play in the third quarter, Blinn had increased its lead to 15 points at 50-35. Then the bottom fell out for Paris. Another 3-pointer by Brown kick-started a 13-0 run for Blinn over those final 149 seconds of the period, stretching its lead to 63-35.
The Buccaneers’ largest lead was 73-39 before Paris finished on a 13-5 run behind three baskets by Robertson and a 3-pointer from Bryant.
“The last few games I’ve felt that our defense and our defensive intensity has been much better,” Blinn coach Jeff Jenkins said. “Paris is a good offensive team and all the way through the fourth quarter I thought we defended well.”
The Lady Dragons’ next scheduled game is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Kilgore at the Hunt Center in Paris. The Paris and Kilgore men will follow at 7:30 p.m.
