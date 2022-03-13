The North Lamar Panthers took the lead first in their Saturday baseball game against Wakeland, but unfortunately for them, it was the 5A Wolverines who came away with the win after rallying in the final inning.
Pitching and defense were the name of the game early, as neither team scored in the first two innings, and each squad struggled to even get men on base.
The Panthers were able to get on the scoreboard in the third inning, however, with Tripp Thoms scored on a wild pitch and Jackson Brasseux scored on a fielder’s choice.
That 2-0 lead would hold until the sixth inning, when four late runs by Wakeland would allow the Wolverines to emerge victorious with the come-from-behind win.
Cole Fendley pitched the majority of the game North Lamar, only getting in trouble in the final, decisive inning that saw him give up four runs.
Brasseux, Jaxon Spangler, Cason Blease and Fendley picked up the Panthers’ only hits in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.