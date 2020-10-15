After the Paris Ladycats’ loss to Pleasant Grove on Oct. 6, Pleasant Grove game, Paris volleyball coach Ashley Green talked about how her team would play great for a set or two, but not consistently through the whole game. She decided to change some things in practice, and it paid off against Pittsburg, as Paris easily defeated the Lady Pirates 25–11, 25–8, 25–13.
“We changed some things up in practice and I think it helped with tonight’s game and the energy I felt from them,” coach Green said after the decisive victory.
From the very first serve, Paris was the aggressor, scoring six straight points to open the first set. The Ladycats never looked back.
“I’ve been trying to get them out of their comfort zone when I have to make adjustments,” Green continued.
In the three sets, the Lady Cats finished with 36 kills, eight blocks and 13 aces. Macy McAmis had 11 kills, five digs and four aces to lead the team. Hannah Gibbons, the lone senior on the team, finished with seven kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces. Presli Chapman also had seven kills. She added one block and three aces.
Lilly Lewis contributed at the net as well. Lewis had four kills, one block, 1 dig and two aces. Lewis also finished with 33 assists for the Lady Cats.
“They’re really comfortable right now with what I’m doing with the defense and having Lilly (Lewis) set all the way around,” Green said. “I just think it’s working for us right now. We are hoping it correlates to the next game.”
That next game will be Friday night when Paris takes on Liberty Eylau in Texarkana.
