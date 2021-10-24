The Rivercrest Rebels played a gem of a game defensively on Friday against Alba-Golden, but they came up short by a single point in a heartbreaking 15-14 loss.
“Our defense played really well,” coach Ty Huie said. “They were flying around, doing a good job wrapping their guys up. Our offense just shot themselves in the foot a few too many times, unfortunately.”
The self-inflicted damage Huie was referring to included two plays that should have been touchdowns getting called back due to penalties, and costly turnovers as well.
It was the Rebels that got on the board first, as 16-yard dash into the endzone from running back Zane Dees put the Rebs on top 7-0 roughly halfway through the opening quarter.
The Alba-Golden Panthers answered back in the closing seconds, knotting the game at 7-7.
In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Chase Duffer connected with standout wide receiver Connor Young, putting the Rebels back on top 14-7.
That’s where the score would remain deadlocked through the rest of the second quarter, entirety of the third quarter and majority of the fourth quarter, as the team’s stifling defense shut down Alba-Golden.
The Panthers were able to punch the ball into the endzone from close range with about four minutes left in the game though, with a successful two-point conversion giving the Panthers their first lead of the game with only minutes to go.
The Rebels were unable to mount a scoring drive in the final minutes, and Alba-Golden escaped with the narrowest of victories.
The Rebels are off next week, before they finish the season off against Honey Grove on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.