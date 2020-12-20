Heading into Friday evening’s game against North Hopkins, the Chisum Mustangs knew they were in for a hard-fought, defensive battle — and they were right. The Panthers made Chisum work for each and every point, but Chisum prevailed in the end, downing North Hopkins 37-30.
Early in the game, North Hopkins was able to grind the game to a snail’s pace by operating out of a disciplined halfcourt offense and wearing the clock down. By the end of the opening period, North Hopkins held a slim 8-5 lead,
“We knocked down a shot on our first possession, but then they settled into that halfcourt defense and we struggled to get much going against it early on,” head coach Brian Temple said. “They did a really good job protecting the gaps and making you beat them from the perimeter. And it’s not easy to shoot from the perimeter when they’re always closing out strong.”
In the second quarter, Chisum was able to turn things around. The team took the lead early in the period when guard Espn Blyton nailed a three-pointer from the wing that came on the tail end of excellent ball movement. Not long after, he knocked down another three, again on the tail end of great passing.
“My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball in good spots, and my shots were falling tonight,” Blyton said.
The Mustangs’ hot hand allowed them to begin play at a pace more to their liking, but North Hopkins always had a response whenever Chisum began to press their advantage. Midway through the second, Chisum extended its lead to seven, but the Panthers responded by promptly cutting it back to just a one-point game on back-to-back threes.
Headed into halftime, Chisum held a slim three-point advantage, 19-16.
The Mustangs were able to hold their lead in the third quarter thanks to timely scoring and strong defensive intensity of their own, but North Hopkins’ suffocating defense again gave the team troubles and allowed the Panthers to always stay within a possession or two.
“This is by far the best defensive team we’ve played this year,” Blyton said. “They’re a really slow team and in that first half we were playing their game. In the second half, we were able to pick the pace up.”
Stifling defense from both teams led to another quarter with very little scoring, and several minutes ticked by in between baskets.
The fourth quarter opened with a brief flurry of scoring, and North Hopkins even managed to take its first lead since the opening minute of the second quarter, when a three-pointer from the corner put the Panthers up 29-28.
“(North Hopkins) is going to stay in a lot of game and win a lot of games, and it’s because of how well they play half-court defense,” Temple said. “They’re an extremely good and well-coached bunch.”
Chisum point guard Keaston Lawrence tied the game up at 29 points apiece moments later with a free throw, and that’s where the score sat for quite some time, as defense once more took center stage.
Chisum eventually retook the lead in dramatic fashion, when Blyton hit a difficult three from the corner with barely three minutes left in the game that gave his team a 32-29 lead.
Despite the pressure of the situation, Blyton said he was calm and collected when he drilled the shot
“I didn’t let the pressure get to me,” he said. “I knew my teammates could rely on me so I did what I had to do.”
A couple minutes later, another Mustang — Zaquavious Price — had another clutch moment for the team. The speedy guard stripped a North Hopkins ball handler near midcourt, drove into the paint and nailed a difficult layup while absorbing contact and a foul. He nailed his free throw, and helped ice the win for Chisum.
“I was reading them the whole time, I saw the pass coming and I just intercepted it,” Price said. “I ran back, got the layup and nailed the free throw.
“I just thought the game was getting too close so I wanted to put it away. I like winning, and I was going to make sure we didn’t lose.”
