The North Lamar Panthers showed that great defense can overcome a cold shooting night on Tuesday, and as a result, the North Lamar Panthers have their first district win since 2020 as a result, as they were victorious against the Gilmer Buckeyes, 57-43.
“We could not buy a shot,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said with a chuckle. “We had so many good looking 3-pointers that just wouldn’t go down.”
While the long-range shooting wasn’t entirely there, Allen said, the defense certainly was.
Dawson McDowell was disruptive playing the passing lanes, using his length and some good timing to force turnover after turnover. Devon Offutt contested just about every shot, and Blake Hildreth was a force in the paint, gobbling up rebounds.
“When you have guys committing to defense like those three were, it’s contagious,” Allen said.
With the win, the Panthers are in the win column in district play for the first time in over a year, and Allen said it means a lot to him to bring the program this far from where it was.
“We talked at the start of the year, and we said that we didn’t care what people were predicting for us or where we were expected to be, we wanted to win some district games, protect our home floor and compete for a playoff spot,” Allen said.
