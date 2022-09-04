As the North Lamar Panthers headed into the halftime locker room on Friday night, they had to have been pleased with their performance thus far, outplaying the Nevada-Community Braves on both sides of the ball and leading 7-0.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, the second half spelled a different story, as Community was able to assert itself with three straight scores, and the Panthers ultimately fell 21-7.
North Lamar began the game with a methodical march downfield that ate up the majority of the opening quarter. With the tandem of running backs Brayden McCormack and Quay Mason in the backfield, the team was able to move the chains efficiently.
The Panthers got to within seven yards of the endzone before an ill-timed fumble gave possession to the Braves, leaving North Lamar empty-handed for the extended drive it had just had.
To their credit, the North Lamar defense stood tall in its first appearance of the game, using suffocating pressure to force a quick three-and-out to get the ball back.
While the North Lamar offense was able to string together several good drives in the first half, most of them stalled out just outside of scoring range.
Such was again the case on North Lamar’s second drive, which spanned the final minutes of the first quarter and the opening minutes of the second. Led by McCormack, the Panthers got to within 10 yards again, but this time a big sack by the Community defense pushed them back to the edges of the red zone, and then a scramble by quarterback Blake Hildreth on fourth down came up short, leading to a turnover on downs.
“We’ve got to keep working and keep progressing,” North Lamar head coach Brenton Whitaker said. “My challenge to the guys this week will be finishing drives off when we’re inside the red zone so we don’t come away from long possessions like that empty-handed.”
Despite a difficulty in finishing drives off, the Panthers still controlled the tempo of the game in the first half and outplayed Community on both sides of the ball.
Their hard work paid off when stellar defense led to easy offense. Midway through the second quarter, Atticus Finley forced a fumble while Community was already pinned against its own endzone, giving North Lamar the ball just three yards away from paydirt.
And North Lamar made sure not to waste that opportunity, as Mason put his head down and barrelled up the middle for the touchdown with roughly seven minutes left in the second quarter. Kicker Garrett Russell’s extra point sailed between the uprights, and North Lamar led 7-0, a score that would hold until the halftime break.
“There were lots of positive takeaways from tonight,” Whitaker said. “There in the first half we were taking it to them in the trenches and matching their physicality. That’s a dadgum good football team that hangs their hat on physical play, and I think we more than held our own for a good portion of this game.”
The second half, however, was a different story. Defensively, the Panther defense had a harder time bringing down Community’s running backs, and the Braves broke free from several tackles for extra yardage. And on the other side of the ball, North Lamar’s offense had a harder time getting things going.
Community picked up big gain after big gain on its opening drive of the second half, capping it off with a game-tying touchdown four minutes into the third quarter,
After a three-and-out by North Lamar’s offense, Community took the lead with an 11-yard run up the middle on fourth down to find the endzone and put the Braves ahead.
“When you play a long, grueling game like that, it does begin to grind you down,” Whitaker said. “I think we got a little tired, and then when they started to have success we struggled to get back into it.”
That’s not to say the second half was all bad for North Lamar. Defensively, players like Tyler Weemes and McCormack had several big tackles in the second half.
And midway through the fourth quarter, the team put together a drive downfield, with Hildreth connecting with wide receiver Ayden Exum multiple times for big first downs.
“He’s a physical specimen, and when you find ways to get the ball in his hands with space, he’s excellent,” Whitaker said.
On that drive, North Lamar got the ball to the 25-yard line and it looked like a game-tying touchdown was about to make things very interesting. However, the drive ended with an incomplete pass to Exum that was just barely out of reach, grazing the tips of his fingers for a turnover-on-downs.
That led to one final Community score to ice the victory.
“This is just part of the maturation process,” Whitaker said. “I’m very proud of our kids. They showed fight and resolve that I hadn’t seen before. … (Community) is a dang good football team over there, and moving forward we’ve got to match that.”
