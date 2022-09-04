NLFB9222-012 copy.jpg

North Lamar receiver Ayden Exum surveys the field as he runs the ball in Friday’s loss to Community.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

As the North Lamar Panthers headed into the halftime locker room on Friday night, they had to have been pleased with their performance thus far, outplaying the Nevada-Community Braves on both sides of the ball and leading 7-0.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, the second half spelled a different story, as Community was able to assert itself with three straight scores, and the Panthers ultimately fell 21-7.

