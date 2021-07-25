When Trevon Dennis graduated from Paris High School in 2020, he did so as one of the most impactful players the Wildcat basketball program had ever seen. As such, he began his college career with high expectations. And in his first season with North Platte Community College, he rose to those expectations.
As a true freshman, Dennis immediately became an impact player for the Knights. He averaged roughly 11 points and five rebounds per game while nabbing more than a steal per game, and he shot nearly 50% from the field. Dennis also proved to be the definition of reliability for his team, as he was one of only two players to start every single game.
For his efforts, Dennis was voted onto the All-Conference second team.
“It means a lot to me that they put me on the second team,” Dennis said. “It shows that they recognize the hard work I’ve been putting in. … I didn’t get first (team) like I would’ve liked, but I still got noticed as a freshman, which is pretty cool.”
Dennis described his freshman year as a learning experience in more ways than one. For one thing, he said, he came to understand the work ethic and commitment needed to succeed at the collegiate level, balancing schoolwork, workouts, practice and more.
Adding to the challenge was the fact that Dennis was several hours away from home for the first time in his life. He credits a local pastor in the North Platte area with helping him feel welcomed and at home, he said.
“It was pretty rough on me, being that far away,” he said.
And it was also a learning experience on the court, as he was able to take his knowledge of the game to another level as well.
“Learning different ways to play, different ways to score the ball,” he said. “It helps you pick up on things faster and playing at this level becomes easier and easier.”
However, he added, he wouldn’t use the word “difficult” to describe the adjustment.
“I don’t think it was hard to make the adjustment to college,” he said. “As long as you put in the work and buy in.”
On the court, Dennis is close to a total package. He possesses the strength and inside game to back defenders down in the low block and score in the post, and can stretch the defense with impressive range and nail long-range shots as well. On the season, he finished second on his team in made 3-pointers.
“He was very versatile,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “He could play the two through the five for us, and could score any which way, depending on how the defense was playing him.
“And he was a great dunker. If he caught the ball in the paint, he was going to look to dunk it. Defenses never wanted him to get the ball down low because he was going to dunk it, one way or another.”
“I play the two some in college, but mostly they put me at the three or the four,” Dennis said. “If I get my inside game going really good, attacking the basket and being aggressive, it opens up my shot and everything. So really I fit best at that three and four position.”
And it’s not just offensively that Dennis makes an impact.
“Well, he’s one of the best team defenders I’ve coached,” Steed said. “He was a really big part in our ability to limit other teams’ shots and get out in transition. And he was so athletic, of course, that he would have those spectacular blocks.”
Dennis’ terrific defense continued in his spectacular freshman season, and he was often able to make a positive impact on games without himself scoring the ball.
“I had some games where I lit it up, but even when my shot wasn’t falling I tried to do what I could to make an impact and that meant playing great defense,” Dennis said. “There’s better athletes in college, so it’s a little harder. But the fundamentals are the same, and I can still guard multiple positions because I’m versatile.”
Some of Dennis’ best offensive performances came in games against Southeast Community College and McCook Community College, when he scored 20 points in each. However, he said, there were games where he wasn’t called upon to score as much that he still felt like he was playing at an even higher level than in those games.
It’s not just Dennis’ wide skillset that makes him a valuable asset to any team, Steed said.
“The intensity he brought was special,” Steed said. “He was as intense a player as we’ve had since I’ve been at Paris. And that level of intensity is infectious, and it makes his teammates instinctively play harder just by being around him.”
Looking ahead to the future, Dennis said he’s ready to take on more of a leadership role in the coming season, as he will transition from a fresh-faced newcomer into one of the team’s veterans.
With the returning talent and the players coming in, Dennis is confident that the Knights will be a better all-around team. And on an individual level, he knows he has what it takes to take charge if he continues to expand his game.
In particular, he said, he wants to continue developing his post game, knowing that it will in turn make the rest of his offensive game free up as a result.
“I think I can be first team or even All-American if I stay focused and on the right track, so stay tuned,” he said, adding that his goal is to transfer to a four-year university after finishing his two years of junior college eligibility. “But also I just want to be a good person and a good teammate.”
