Chisum’s Harmony Marsh recorded a triple double, Peyton Holland added some electric scoring, and the Lady Mustangs downed Rivercrest 61-33 on Monday.
“We started off a little bit slow, but really started picking it up near the end of the first quarter,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said. “We were pushing the tempo, and we could tell (Rivercrest) was getting winded and having a hard time running with us.
Marsh was dominant offensively and defensively, scoring 15 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and swatting 10 shots. Holland also scored 15, with the points coming in a variety of ways.
For the Lady Rebels, Anna Duvall continued her strong string of performances by scoring a game-high 17, and Lauren Hardman, Logan Huddleston and Selena Kelley each scored four while filling the stat sheet in other ways.
