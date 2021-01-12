It was a long night in the Rivercrest Gym for the visiting Detroit Eagles. In an always much-anticipated rivalry between the two Red River County teams, the Rebels left no doubt who earns bragging rights for the 2020-21 season as they soundly defeated Detroit, 78 - 28.
Rivercrest wasted no time scoring, but Detroit showed some spark and kept the game close the first couple of minutes. It did not take long for the Rebels to go on a run and outscore the Eagles 20-6 in the first period.
Rebel Zachariah Lane was hot and poured in nine points during the first quarter. Damian Davidson popped a 3-pointer and Kirk Killian and Darrion Ricks each netted four before the first eight minutes were finished.
For the Eagles, Claude and Cloedus Scales impressed with their hard work and grit, and the two combined for 11 points and several rebounds.
Davidson got cranked up in the second quarter and scored seven points, which included a no-look cross court pass from Lane which Davidson swiftly swished, his second three-pointer of the night.
Coach Quincy English had challenged his team to really work on their defensive schemes and they rose to the challenge as they held the Eagles to only two points in the quarter.
“We came off a tough loss against McLeod last week and this game was an opportunity to get better at defense and hold them to a low amount of points,” Davidson said. “All this will help us get ready for the district championship coming up.”
The third quarter found the Rebels working on a half-court, funnel-type press. The Eagles struggled to get the ball across mid-court as the Rebels wreaked havoc and notched steal after steal. In fact, all nine Rebels had steals during the contest. Lane snatched six take-aways and converted several to lay-ups and fast-break assists.
On the Eagles side, Brayden Greer added a spark with a big block and three points. Good play from down low came from junior Ke’Aurian Jackson who used his size to take up some real estate space and add in a few buckets. All Eagles got good playing time including Tommie Milner, who drove to the basket for two scores in the final minutes of the game and brought the crowd to their feet. Claude Scales led the Eagles in scoring followed by his brother, Cloedus and Greer who each contributed five points.
Lane was the leading scorer with 21 points and has averaged 22 points per game in the last three outings.
Davidson has found some scoring mojo in recent games, netting 17 points against Clarksville and 12 points against Detroit, and has added another threat to the already talented Rebel team.
“I’ve had more confidence in myself,” he said. “I know my team has my back if I can’t finish so I’m just comfortable shooting.”
