The two halves in the Clarksville home game against the Bonham Warriors on Friday were as different as night and day. Clarksville struggled with the Warriors in the initial half and trailed 20-19 at the intermission. But in the second half, Bonham simply had no answer for the spirited Tigers’ aggressive defensive pressure, as the Blue Tigers allowed just 10 points during the final two periods combined, on the way to a convincing 52-30 win.
The victory allows Coach Stanford Hill Jr’s team to climb above .500 with a 9-8 season mark.
“I asked the team at halftime who they felt was the better team on the court talent wise. They all stated as one that we were,” Hill said.
The Clarksville coach said he then delivered a quote to his group: ‘Hard work will out-work talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
Hill said he then challenged his Tigers.
“I challenged them to start out-working them, and they accepted, and had a very good second half,” he said.
For the Tigers, it was a total team effort as Naquavus Caesar, Octavio Resendiz, and Devin Scales came off the bench, and delivered some key plays in the win.
When Clarksville took the floor in period three, Isaiah Scott scored on a putback barely a minute into the quarter and Jamarian Williams delivered a coast-to-coast layup. Scales hammered in a 3-pointer as Hill’s troops moved to a 26-20 advantage.
From that point on, the Tigers would not trail again.
Bonham did manage to close to within 26-25 with about four minutes to go in the third, but the Warriors scored just five additional points during the remainder of the game. The score was 29-27 when Bonham scored with just under two minutes left in period three, but a 3-pointer from Williams with a minute and a half to go triggered an 8-0 Clarksville run to end the frame with the Tigers owning a double-digit 37-27 lead.
Scales’ 3-pointer at seconds into the fourth that handed Clarksville a 40-27 advantage would equal the Bonham point total in the final frame, as the Tigers added 12 additional points in the quarter with all Clarksville players receiving game action.
Clarksville only led 9-5 at the end of a low-scoring first period. The Tigers built a 19-8 lead with a little over three minutes remaining in period two, but the Warriors answered in a big way by using a 12-0 run to close the first half with a one point lead.
For Clarksville, Jayden Reed-Rose, who made some tough buckets down low and added strong rebounds, led the way in scoring with 12 points, while Williams contributed 10 points. A’Zarrion Presley and Scales produced eight points each, and Scott canned six points.
Clarksville knocked down five 3-pointers in the game, with Scales and Williams burying two each, while the remaining 3-pointer was drilled in by Presley.
The Tigers will now travel to Avinger on Tuesday night before enjoying the Christmas break.
