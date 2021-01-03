North Lamar Pantherette Jaycie Hall knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity. Now, the softball star will be able to prove that she has what it takes to shine not just at the high school level, but the collegiate level too, after signing her letter of intent to pitch for the University of Texas at Arlington.
Hall first began playing softball at 10 years old, initially getting into the game as a way of spending time with her friends, It didn’t take her long to realize this was something she wanted to take seriously. Within a few years, she was playing on travel teams and working on her game every chance she got.
And while most softball players play a handful of positions over their early years in the sport, Hall has been honing her craft exclusively as a pitcher for about as long as she’s been playing.
“I’ve pretty much always pitched, ever since I started when I was 10,” Hall said. “I pitched for a local team called Tenacity, and that was one of the first places I really tested myself and worked to take my game to the next level.”
Hall was able to do just that, developing a pitching repertoire that is truly impressive.
“I have a fastball, a changeup, a screwball, a curveball and a rising ball,” Hall said. “It’s good to have an off-speed, a moving pitch, up-and-down and side-to-side. … I think my changeup is probably my best pitch; when it’s on, it’s really nasty.”
“It’s unique for a pitcher to have so many pitches, and have them all be at a really high level, the way Jaycie does,” head coach Ashley Endsley said. “It’s definitely not something you see every day. I never had a pitcher who could throw the ball like Jaycie.”
Most great pitchers have a close bond to their catcher, and the same is true of Hall, who credits North Lamar catcher Sloane Hill with being a huge part of her success and the success of the other Pantherette pitchers.
“Sloane is a very good catcher,” Hall said. “She frames great — I love the way she approaches catching — but she’s really good at being there for me, like if we call timeout she always knows exactly what to say.”
It was all coming together for Hall and the rest of the Pantherettes in 2020, before the season was unceremoniously cut short by Covid-19. North Lamar had established itself as one of the top high school softball teams in Texas, and had risen all the way to sixth in the entire country.
On an individual level, Hall was putting together a season for the ages on the mound. Headed into district play, Hall had garnered an 8-0 record in eight starts with an ERA of just 1.01 and 115 strikeouts.
“That was difficult because we definitely felt like that was a special team,” Hall said. “We knew that we had the potential to play at state, that was our goal, and it was definitely disappointing when we realized we weren’t going to have that chance.”
Hall is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. During North Lamar’s playoff run during her sophomore season, the pitcher injured her arm, which kicked off a long and intense rehab process to get back on the mound, she said.
“Right away, I knew it was serious,” she said. “Because I have a pretty high pain tolerance, but that really hurt.”
Eventually she did work her way back onto the softball diamond, and before long she was making up for lost time.
“The way Jaycie came back after that injury says everything you need to know about her,” Endsley said. “She’s a fighter.”
Soon, colleges and universities began reaching out to her, seeking her services for their programs. Even though Hall received numerous offers, the choice was a no-brainer, she said.
“The campus is beautiful and the atmosphere is great,” she said. “When I visited, it felt like home.”
Not only that, but Hall said the university also has a top-notch architectural engineering program, which just so happens to be the field of study she plans to pursue.
Looking back at her time with North Lamar, Hall said playing for Endsley and the Pantherettes has been a blessing, as the program helped push her to be the best softball player she can be.
“I love North Lamar softball,” she said. “It’s very different than what other high school coaches do. The aggressiveness and intensity that I like about it is much more like a travel team than a normal school team. It’s definitely helped me grow into the player I am.”
However, her affinity for the program extends beyond just the role it had in shaping her softball skills. Hall also credits the program with helping her form some of her closest friendships.
“Win or lose, I always have a good time,” she said. “It’s a team sport and getting to go out and play with these teammates who are like my sisters is what it’s all about.”
And while Hall said she’ll miss North Lamar softball, Endsley said North Lamar softball will miss her too.
“She’s mattered a lot, both on and off the field,” Endsley said “She’s such an excellent pitcher and hitter, but it’s not just that. She’s grown into a great vocal leader and someone who other players look to.”
