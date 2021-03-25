Chisum ISD logo

The scoreboard doesn’t always tell the whole story, and such was the case Tuesday, when the Chisum Lady Mustangs softball team fell to Rains — one of the top 3A softball teams in the state.

The Lady Mustangs lost 11-1, but coach Denise Holland said she was proud of the way her team competed and got batters on base.

Chisum and Rains were nearly even in their total hit counts, with Chisum garnering seven to Rains’ eight.

Holland pointed to the fact that they forced a change in pitchers from their opponent, saying it showed her squad’s resiliency.

The Lady Mustangs even held the first lead of the game, scoring in the top of the second inning.

The lone run came when Jordyn Lawson scored on a Rains error.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

