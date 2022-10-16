The Paris Lady Wildcats took to the road Friday night, playing a district volleyball game against the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks. They would take the loss, going for 3 sets, all of them being won by Pleasant Grove. The sets would end 25-19, 25-13, and 25-12 as the Lady Hawks improve to 6-1 in district and the Lady Wildcats fall to 2-5. The Paris Lady Wildcats will play again Tuesday to try to improve their record against Liberty- Eylau in another away game, at 5:30 p.m.
North Lamar 3, Pittsburg 0
North Lamar cruised in the three set win against Pittsburg, a district matchup that was scored 25-19, 25-13, and 25-18. Logan Dority had 16 digs in the win and Lauren Dority had 17 kills, both team leaders in each category. The Pantherettes will play Tuesday at home against Sulphur Springs to try to improve their district record to 7-1.
Rivercrest 3, Clarksville 0
In a 3 set to none sweep against Clarksville, the Lady Rebels never allowed more than 15 points, and dominated all sets, especial- ly the first one. The set scores went 25-3, 25-15, and 25-13. In the game, Vivian Hines stood out with 14 assists and 6 aces, only one short of the team leader for the night, Lizzie Langehennig, who had 7 aces and 7 digs. The Lady Rebels play again Tuesday evening against Harts Bluff at 6 p.m. at the Harts Bluff gym.
The Lady Patriots improved their record in district to 5-4 on Friday night, with a win in 3 sets against the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes. The Lady Patriots would only allow the Lady Buffaloes to score 20 in one set, all sets going 25-14, 25-20, and 25-11 in the dominant win over Lone Oak. They will be playing again on Tuesday in Rains at 5:30 p.m. as they try to catch another win before a two game home stand after that.
