Paris Wildcats.psd

The Paris Lady Wildcats took to the road Friday night, playing a district volleyball game against the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks. They would take the loss, going for 3 sets, all of them being won by Pleasant Grove. The sets would end 25-19, 25-13, and 25-12 as the Lady Hawks improve to 6-1 in district and the Lady Wildcats fall to 2-5. The Paris Lady Wildcats will play again Tuesday to try to improve their record against Liberty- Eylau in another away game, at 5:30 p.m.

North Lamar 3, Pittsburg 0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.