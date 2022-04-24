With the final two baseball games against Pleasant Grove and Liberty Eylau, the North Lamar Panthers knew Friday’s game against Pittsburg was as much of a must-win as you can have in baseball — that is, if they want a chance at winning district 15-4A.
After a 5-2 win over Pittsburg on Friday, the Panthers set themselves up for just that.
“I thought top to bottom it was a phenomenal performance,” head coach Bric Steed said about the game. “We played great defense. We had the hiccup in the first inning where we gave up free bases but other than that we played a really sharp game.”
The Panthers gave up two quick runs in the first inning. Two walks in the inning both came around to score when Christian Bates doubled to center field. Before the Panthers came to bat they trailed 2-0. Those would be the only runs allowed by Jaxon Spangler on the night.
Spangler pitched all seven innings. Those two walks in the first inning were the only ones given up on the night and he struck out nine and allowed three hits.
The Panthers’ offense got rolling in the first inning. Tripp Thoms led off the inning with a triple over the head of the right fielder. He came in and scored North Lamar’s first run of the game on Jackson Brasseux’s sacrifice fly to center field. Spangler and Cason Blease both reached base in the inning but were left stranded without scoring.
“I knew coming up in the first with that first AB I had to get on base,” Thoms said after the game. “They put up a two-spot in the first inning and I knew we had to respond right back.”
Brasseux got another RBI in the second inning. This time it was on a single up the middle that scored Dawson Taylor, who was hit by a pitch to get on base. The game remained tied until the fifth inning.
“With runners in scoring position, I was really just trying to hit the ball hard,” Brasseux said after the game. “Wanted to give my team a chance to score.”
Brasseux started the inning with a walk. Matthew Sandlin singled. A wild pitch advanced both runners up a base. Cason Blease singled both runners home to put the Panthers up 4-2.
The final North Lamar run came in the sixth inning. Brasseux got his third RBI of the game on a double to right field. Taylor came around to score the final run of the night for the Panthers.
Brasseux finished the night with two hits and three RBI’s. Cason Blease had the other two RBI’s for North Lamar on one hit. Jaxon Spangler had two hits. Thoms and Matthew Sandlin each had a hit. As a team, North Lamar worked six walks as well.
“That’s been our goal the whole time,” Steed said about the district championship possibility. “All we want to do is win out. Whatever happens happens....our goal is to beat every team in front of us and we’ve done it twice in a row.”
North Lamar welcomes Pleasant Grove to town on Tuesday night before closing out the regular season in Texarkana at Liberty Eylau next Friday. The Panthers hae split both games with those teams so far in district. Currently Pleasant Grove leads the district with a 10-3 record. North Lamar and Liberty Eylau are tied for second at 9-4.
