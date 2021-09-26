On Friday, the Chisum Lady Mustangs continued their strong play on the volleyball court thus far, downing Grand Saline in three straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.
Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs was the stellar play of Emmy Williams and Emma Garner — the team’s duo of dynamic middle blockers. The pair combined for 33 kills, with Williams recording 17 and Garner racking up 16. Williams also had four blocks and two aces, while Garner had five aces, a block and nine digs.
Carly Bell played well, leading the team in both assists and aces, with 20 and six, respectively.
Peyton Holland contributed a pair of kills, a pair of aces, a block and eight digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.