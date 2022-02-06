The Prairiland Lady Patriots had a terrific season on the softball diamond in 202, impressing in the regular season before capping it off with a postseason run that saw them make it to the regional quarterfinals and give the eventual state champions a serious run for their money.
Now, as they get ready for the 2022 season, the Lady Pats are ready to not just replicate that success, but surpass it.
“We went pretty far last year, and I feel like that was a really good learning experience for all of us,” senior Lady Patriot Lexie Smith said. “It was really exciting, because we were underdogs the whole way and nobody really had faith that we would make it out of the first round.
“The goal is obviously to go even further this year, and to do that we’ve got to work as a team and just come in with a lot of focus and energy.”
Over the course of the prior year’s playoff run, the team learned the importance of never giving up, Smith said. Two games in the magical postseason ended with walk-offs, and in multiple others the Lady Pats trailed late before rallying.
“Keeping our head in the game no matter what the circumstances were was important,” Smith said.
This year, all the pieces are in place for another great season.
Offensively, the team has a number of players who can make great contact with the ball and get on base. Jada Torres, Kyndal Yaross and McKenna Guest all displayed the ability to hit for power as well as average last year, while speedsters like Kirsten Bridges in the leadoff spot — who ultimately led the team in hits — and Chloe Raley were able to finish the season with high on base percentages as well.
While the offense showed it certainly has the potential to do great things, it was arguably the team’s most inconsistent facet last year, and Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said finding ways to get hits against some of the tougher competition they’ll face is crucial this year.
“We’ve absolutely got to improve our bats if we want to get to the next level,” Morris said. “We had times where we hit the ball well, but we’ve got to work at stringing multiple hits together and doing that on a more consistent basis.”
“I’ve been working a lot on my hitting, I’ve even started working with a hitting coach again, and I know a lot of others are doing the same,” Smith added.
The team shone defensively in 2021, and looks to do the same this year. Bridges and Torres are both terrific defensive infielders, and some of the most memorable moments from last year’s season were jaw-dropping, leaping grabs that Bridges made for outs. And behind the plate is Yaross, a catcher with an arm that makes even the quickest of opposing baserunners hesitate.
The anchor of the team, however, is the pitching. In 2021, Guest established herself as one of the very best pitchers in the Red River Valley, and her dominant pitching led Prairiland to a number of its victories over the season.
“Our pitching is definitely our strongest suit, which isn’t really a surprise since that’s been the case for a few years now,” Smith said.
Guest, coming off a season where she finished with a subterranean ERA and an extreme number of strikeouts, has the potential to shut down the best batters in the state, as she showed in last year’s regional game against Rains.
Joining her in pitching duties will be Randi Crawford, a player who was on last year’s team but is stepping into a larger role this year, Morris said.
And on top of all the returning talent Prairiland has, Morris said there are a few newcomers to keep an eye on as the year unfolds.
“Last year definitely lit a fire under us,” Smith said. “Our goal is to be district champions this year, and that’s what we’re all striving for.”
