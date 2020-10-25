Going into the last game of district play on Friday, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team found itself in a three-way tie and needing a win to either share or take sole possession of the district crown. Their opponent? The Bowie Lady Pirates — one of the teams they found themselves deadlocked with.
Despite the team’s best efforts, they were unable to fight off Bowie, falling 25-10, 25-17, 25-23.
The Lady Rebels were their own worst enemies against the Lady Pirates, giving up quite a few points on errors from the service line and would-be kills that either sailed long or went into the net.
Despite their struggles, they still remained very much competitive in each set.
In the first set, Rivercrest led by as many as four points at times throughout the set, thanks to strong offensive performances by middle hitters Korie Mankins and Lauren Hardman, who had a number of powerful kills.
The second set went much like the first, with the two-teams staying neck-and-neck throughout the vast majority of the set.
Rivercrest trailed by four at one point early on, 4-11. However, they mounted a rally and eventually brought the score to an even 17-17.
Unfortunately, they wouldn’t find a point the rest of the set, as Bowie rattled off eight straight points to take it.
In the third set, Rivercrest nearly completed a comeback for the ages. Down 9-18, the Lady Rebels came alive, bringing the score to 17-20 before a rattled Bowie team called timeout to calm their nerves.
The run continued out of the timeout too. A kill by libero Mckenzie Walton brought the score to 21-23.
Bowie went on to win the set 25-23, but the team’s performance in the third set was a bright spot.
“I think they finally realized that this could be the last time the seniors play on this court, and they knew they had to give it all they had,” head coach Katelyn James said. “I’m proud of how they fought, even thoough I’m disappointed with the result.”
With the loss, Rivercrest moves into a tie for second with Detroit, who lost against Maud on the same day.
“We had a lot of obstacles and challenges this year, and the fact that we were in this position I think speaks volumes to their character,” James said.
